METALS-LME copper holds near 2-wk top, China stimulus hopes aid
#Basic Materials
July 20, 2012 / 2:12 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-LME copper holds near 2-wk top, China stimulus hopes aid

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 20 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged up
on Friday, holding near a two-week high hit in the previous
session on hopes top consumer China would take more steps to
boost its economy, but weak U.S. data is expected to keep a lid
on gains.
                  
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged up 0.2 percent to $7,741.25 per tonne by 0119 GMT. It
touched a high of $7,813 per tonne on Thursday, its highest
since July 3.
    * The most active November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.1 percent to 56,270 yuan
($8,800) per tonne. The contract was partly boosted by investors
moving their expired October positions to November.
    * Many investors are betting on new Chinese stimulus
measures this weekend after Premier Wen Jiabao said earlier this
week that Beijing needed to step up efforts to create more jobs.
  
    * German Chancellor Angela Merkel easily won a parliamentary
vote on a euro zone rescue package for Spanish banks on Thursday
despite growing unease in her centre-right coalition about the
rising cost of Europe's debt crisis for German taxpayers.
 
    * The slowdown in the U.S. economy persisted early in the
third quarter as factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic
region contracted in July for a third straight month and new
claims for jobless aid surged last week. 
    * Japanese big manufacturers' outlook improved slightly in
July but they remained pessimistic for a second straight month,
a Reuters poll showed, as concerns about the global economic
slowdown and a strong yen weigh on the export-reliant economy.
 
    * The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has extended
the consultation period for its deliberations on JP Morgan Chase
& Co's controversial plan to launch an exchanged-traded
fund (ETF) physically backed by copper, it said in a notice late
on Thursday. 
    * U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's 
said its Grasberg mine in Indonesia is returning to normal
production after a crippling strike last year. The company also
said it planned to increase copper production by 25 percent over
the next three years through development of brownfields -
projects near existing mines. 
    * Around 500 contract workers at three of world No. 1 copper
producer Codelco's massive northern deposits will
strike on Friday, the national federation of contract workers
said, but Codelco said the unrest won't affect output.   
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares were a tad weaker on Friday but were poised
for their biggest weekly gain since January as strong U.S.
corporate earnings lifted the S&P 500 to a 2-1/2 month high,
although a firm yen kept Japanese shares on the
backfoot. 
    * The euro fell against the dollar and hovered near a record
low versus the Australian dollar on Friday, undermined by
worries about Spain's fiscal woes and recent falls in
shorter-term euro zone interest rates. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 DE producer prices mm                       
1430 U.S. Economic Cycle Research Inst. Index   
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly 
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0119 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7741.25     11.25     +0.15      1.86
  SHFE CU FUT NOV2    56270        40     +0.07      1.15
  LME Alum          1933.00    -11.00     -0.57     -4.31
  SHFE AL FUT OCT2    15645        30     +0.19     -1.23
  HG COPPER SEP2     351.55     -1.90     -0.54      2.31
  LME Zinc          1878.00     -8.50     -0.45      1.79
  SHFE ZN FUT OCT2    14835        05     +0.03      0.27
  LME Nickel       16100.00     45.00     +0.28    -13.95
  LME Lead          1920.00     -9.50     -0.49     -5.65
  SHFE PB FUT         15070        50     +0.33     -1.44
  LME Tin          19095.00      0.00     +0.00     -0.55
  LME/Shanghai arb    1446
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
 ($1 = 6.3734 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
