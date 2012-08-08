FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-LME copper slips from 1-week high, but stimulus hopes aid
August 8, 2012 / 3:55 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-LME copper slips from 1-week high, but stimulus hopes aid

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Tin prices after PT Timah says stops spot sales
    * Traders look to China industrial output data Thursday
    * Coming up: Germany Industrial output at 1000
GMT

 (Updates prices, adds comment)
    By Melanie Burton
    SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - London copper slipped on
Wednesday after a three-day rally that pushed prices to a
one-week high the previous session, although hopes of more
action to combat Europe's debt crisis continued to buttress the
outlook for metal demand.
    Improving risk appetite has helped copper solidify gains in
recent days, with the prospect of a decisive euro zone rescue
plan factored into prices and boosting confidence that one of
China's major export markets may not sink further into the mire.
    China is the world's biggest metals consumer and a string of
data this week should shine a light on how well the government's
fine tuning measures are smoothing credit to the manufacturing
sector.    
    "People are feeling that the U.S. is starting to recover,
we're hearing positive talk out of the ECB about long term debt
financing, and if they can convince people it's the right action
then we'll see some support coming in for commodities," said
Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a
Sydney-based commodity research firm.
    Market participants expect the European Central Bank to
start buying bonds to help contain surging borrowing costs for
Spain. 
    Further hopes for easing were raised on the other side of
the Atlantic, when Boston Fed Bank President Eric Rosengren said
the central bank should launch another bond buying programme of
whatever size and duration is necessary to get the economy back
on its feet.    
    Asian shares rose to a 3-month high and the yen started
trading on the backfoot on Wednesday, although European shares
opened weaker with traders showing some caution.
   
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.79 percent to $7,520 a tonne by 0703 GMT, reversing
gains from the previous session when it hit a one-week high and
closed at $7,580 a tonne, its loftiest finish since July 19.
    LME copper had gained 3.5 percent over the last three days,
its biggest three-day rally in more than a month, but is still
in negative territory for the year.  
    However, a trader said prices posted a solid close on
Tuesday that could suggest the metal may look to challenge the
top of its recent range. Prices have bounced between $7,200 and
$7,800 since May.  
   The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed flat at  54,700 yuan ($8,600) a
tonne.        
    In further signs of Beijing's policies to bolster
infrastructure investment and support growth in the face of a
slowing economy, China has approved three local government
investment vehicles to issue asset-backed securities
(ABS). 
    China inflation and industrial production figures are due on
Thursday and Chinese trade data will be released on Friday.
 
    "If the Chinese data this week is steady - that's all it has
to be - you'll probably find the price will trade higher," said
Barratt.   
        
    TIN WINS
    Spot prices of tin rallied against those further out after
Indonesia's PT Timah stopped selling tin on the spot
market because of low market prices for the metal, cutting
shipments this month from the world's largest tin exporter.
    The premium for cash tin over three months 
moved from a $16 discount to a $13 premium in Tuesday's trade.
    Spot shipments make up 30 to 40 percent of production at
Timah, Indonesia's largest tin miner, which was expected to rise
to 40,000 to 45,000 tonnes of refined tin this year.
 
    "Tin was the big winner on the day (finishing over 2 percent
higher) on the back of news that Indonesian producers are
withholding material from the spot market," said RBC Capital in
a note. 
    LME tin closed at $18,270 a tonne, recovering 6.7
percent from one-year lows hit late last month, but slipped in
line with other metals to $18,000 on Wednesday. 
   PRICES    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0703 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7520.00    -60.00     -0.79     -1.05
  SHFE CU FUT NOV2    54700        00     +0.00     -1.19
  HG COPPER SEP2     340.95     -3.10     -0.90     -0.77
  LME Alum          1895.50    -14.00     -0.73     -6.16
  SHFE AL FUT NOV2    15385        55     +0.36     -2.90
  LME Zinc          1852.25    -20.75     -1.11      0.39
  SHFE ZN FUT NOV2    14680        40     +0.27     -0.78
  LME Nickel       15646.00   -104.00     -0.66    -16.38
  LME Lead          1898.75    -10.25     -0.54     -6.70
  SHFE PB FUT      14960.00      5.00     +0.03     -2.13
  LME Tin          18000.00   -270.00     -1.48     -6.25
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1166
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
 ($1 = 6.3664 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
