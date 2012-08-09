FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper rises on China inflation data; other numbers eyed
August 9, 2012 / 2:00 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper rises on China inflation data; other numbers eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Copper climbed on Thursday, with
Shanghai copper hitting a one-week high on better-than-expected
inflation numbers from top metals consumer China. 
    Investors are also expected to scour China and U.S. data due
later in the day for hints on the health of the world's economy
and what this means for global metals demand. 
                          
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had inched up 0.3 percent to $7574.75 per tonne by 0145 GMT,
after falling 0.4 percent in the previous session.
    * The most active November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.8 percent to 55150 yuan
($8,600) per tonnerolling back some gains from its session peak
of 55,220 yuan, its highest since July 30.
    * China's annual consumer inflation fell to a 30-month low
of 1.8 percent in July from June's 2.2 percent, official data
showed on Thursday, creating more room for policy easing to
support economic growth. 
    * Markets are awaiting direction from other China
dataincluding industrial output and fixed-asset investment,
which is expected to show signs of picking up, indicating that
the economy is starting to stabilise after sliding for six
straight quarters. 
    * U.S. nonfarm productivity rose more than expected in the
second quarter as companies expanded output but only modestly
increased the hours worked by their employees, data from the
Labor Department showed on Wednesday. 
    * A second fall in German imports in three months sent a
worrying sign on Wednesday that even the domestic mood in the
euro zone's last bastion of economic hope may be weakening under
the pressure of the bloc's deepening debt crisis.
     
    * The Bank of Japan is expected to hold off on further
monetary policy easing on Thursday but may escalate its warnings
that slowing global demand could jeopardize the country's
economic recovery, signalling its readiness to act again if
risks to the outlook grow. 
    
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares inched up on Thursday with investors turning
to the data from China for any policy implications on future
stimulus. 
    * Investors took aim at the New Zealand dollar on Thursday
on the back of a disappointing jobs report, but held their fire
on others. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130  China     CPI                          
0130  China     PPI                         
0300  Japan     BOJ rate decision          
0500  Japan     Consumer confidence index   
0530  China     Industrial output            
0530  China     Retail sales                 
0530  China     Urban investment            
1230  U.S.      International Trade            
1230  U.S.      Jobless claims                 
    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0145 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7574.75     24.75     +0.33     -0.33
  SHFE CU FUT NOV2    55150       450     +0.82     -0.86
  LME Alum          1909.00     -6.00     -0.31     -5.50
  SHFE AL FUT NOV2    15445        60     +0.39     -2.49
  HG COPPER SEP2     343.70      1.55     +0.45      0.03
  LME Zinc          1863.50     -6.00     -0.32      1.00
  SHFE ZN FUT NOV2    14755        75     +0.51     -0.27
  LME Nickel       15670.00    -70.00     -0.44    -16.25
  LME Lead          1909.75     -1.25     -0.07     -6.15
  SHFE PB FUT         15035        75     +0.50     -1.67
  LME Tin          18200.00      0.00     +0.00     -5.21
  LME/Shanghai arb    1198
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)

