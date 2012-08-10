FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-LME copper edges up, investors look for stimulus moves
#Basic Materials
August 10, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-LME copper edges up, investors look for stimulus moves

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - London copper edged higher on
Friday in thin trade as investors held on to cautious optimism
while waiting for concrete signs of stimulus policies they have
been expecting from major economies. 
    Base metals markets were especially yearning for decisive
intervention measures by China, the euro zone and the United
States to spur the global economy and improve the outlook for
metals demand.
                          
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had inched up 0.1 percent to $7,541 per tonne by 0111 GMT,
snapping two sessions of losses and on track to post a 1.3
percent gain on the week.
    * The most active November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.2 percent to 55,030 yuan
($8,700) per tonnecatching up with London's previous losses but
on track to log a 2.1 percent rise this week.
    * China's factory output growth slowed unexpectedly in July
to the weakest in more than three years, while annual consumer
inflation fell to a 30-month low last month, raising hopes that
Beijing will introduce more stimulus measures to keep growth on
track to meet a 7.5 percent annual target. 
    * The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits unexpectedly fell last week, offering hope that some of
last month's improvement in job growth could be sustained and
give the U.S. economy a lift. 
    * The European Central Bank is determined to bring down the
excessive borrowing costs hurting Spain and Italy and should be
ready to intervene decisively in bond markets very soon, ECB
governing council member Christian Noyer said on Thursday.
 
    * Any intervention would be welcome as fortunes of the euro
zone's most vulnerable economies have darkened markedly since
June, according to a Reuters poll of economists that showed
Spain will apply for an EU bailout within months.
    
    * The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday
but cut its assessment on exports and output as companies feel
the pinch from slowing global growth, signalling its readiness
to expand stimulus again in the world's third-largest economy if
risks to the outlook grow. 

    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares paused on Friday as investors took stock of a
four-day rally driven by optimism, yet to be borne out by
action, that the authorities will soon take the steps needed to
ease concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis and weak growth.
 
    * The euro steadied in Asia on Friday, as hopes for progress
in Europe's debt crisis gained the upper hand over worries about
slowing euro zone growth. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
      China  Exports                          
      China  Imports                          
      China  Trade balance                   
0430  Japan  Industrial output revised       
0645  France Industrial output                 
1230  U.S.   Import/export prices for July 
1400  U.S.   Philadelphia Fed quarterly survey          
1800  U.S.   Federal budget for July
    
                                                              
  Base metals prices at 0111 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7541.00      7.00     +0.09     -0.78
  SHFE CU FUT NOV2    55030      -130     -0.24     -1.08
  LME Alum          1899.75     -0.25     -0.01     -5.95
  SHFE AL FUT NOV2    15450       -20     -0.13     -2.46
  HG COPPER SEP2     342.10     -0.40     -0.12     -0.44
  LME Zinc          1858.50     -1.50     -0.08      0.73
  SHFE ZN FUT NOV2    14770       -25     -0.17     -0.17
  LME Nickel       15500.00      0.00     +0.00    -17.16
  LME Lead          1915.00     -6.00     -0.31     -5.90
  SHFE PB FUT            0    -15080   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          18075.00    175.00     +0.98     -5.86
  LME/Shanghai arb    1074
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                              
 ($1 = 6.3590 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Chris Lewis)

