METALS-LME copper steady on China stimulus hopes; data eyed
August 13, 2012 / 2:00 AM / in 5 years

METALS-LME copper steady on China stimulus hopes; data eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - London copper was steady near
$7,490 per tonne, after dropping for three straight sessions, as
hopes for more stimulus measures from China following recent
weak data helped underpin prices.
    Investors are now eyeing U.S. retail sales and consumer
prices later this week as well as the euro zone's gross domestic
product reading for fresh trading cues.
                              
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged down $4 to $7,486 per tonne by 0118 GMT, after hitting a
high above $7,490 earlier in the session. 
    * LME copper prices dropped 0.6 percent on Friday, shrugging
off a rise in imports of the metal by China which analysts
attributed mainly to term contracts and financing deals rather
than a pick-up in demand.
    * The most active November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 30 yuan to 54,650 yuan
($8,600) per tonne.
    * Data on Friday showed China's exports in July rose just 1
percent from a year earlier and new loans were at a 10-month
low, suggesting that pro-growth policies have been insufficient
and more urgent action may be needed to stabilise the economy.
 
    * Adding to the gloomy global growth picture, Japan's
economic expansion slowed more than expected in the second
quarter, as a rebound in consumer spending starts to lose
momentum and Europe's debt crisis weighs on global demand..
 
    * Finland remains critically opposed to the European Central
Bank's readiness to buy Spanish and Italian sovereign bonds as a
means to battle the euro zone debt crisis, as this has so far
been only a short-term remedy, Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen
told German magazine Der Spiegel. 
    * China's copper output in July fell 6.8 percent from a
month earlier to 483,000 tonnes, data from the National Bureau
of Statistics showed on Monday.    
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares steadied on Monday but gains were limited by
investors turning cautious about a slowdown in global growth.
 
    * The currency markets got off to a nondescript start, with
commodity currencies under mild pressure first thing as
investors continued to worry about the health of the global
economy following last week's disappointing Chinese data. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600  Germany wholesale price index for July 
0645  France current account for June
    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0118 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7486.00     -4.00     -0.05     -1.50
  SHFE CU FUT NOV2    54650        30     +0.05     -1.76
  LME Alum          1881.00      0.00     +0.00     -6.88
  SHFE AL FUT NOV2    15380       -20     -0.13     -2.90
  HG COPPER SEP2     339.25      0.00     +0.00     -1.27
  LME Zinc          1838.00      3.00     +0.16     -0.38
  SHFE ZN FUT NOV2    14635       -05     -0.03     -1.08
  LME Nickel       15400.00      0.00     +0.00    -17.69
  LME Lead          1893.00      1.00     +0.05     -6.98
  SHFE PB FUT            0    -15005   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          17875.00      0.00     +0.00     -6.90
  LME/Shanghai arb    1055
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 ($1 = 6.3600 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
