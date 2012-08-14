METALS-LME copper up after 4-day losses; data eyed

SHANGHAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - London copper ticked up on Tuesday after four straight sessions of losses, although prices are expected to stay within tight ranges ahead of data from Europe and the United States that will be scoured for clues on the health of the global economy. More weak economic data will keep expectations firmly in place for further stimulus steps from policymakers seeking to bolster growth and support investor sentiment. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6 percent $7,436.75 per tonne by 0126 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of under $7,400 on Monday and having lost 2.4 percent over the past four sessions. * The most active November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to 54,480 yuan ($8,600) per tonne, boosted by Chinese equities. * After last week's bleak China trade data and Monday's report showing a slowdown in Japan's economy, traders are now eyeing the euro zone's second quarter gross domestic product, which is expected to contract, and July U.S. retail sales and consumer prices due later in the day for trading cues. * Euro zone output is seen declining in the second quarter when the European Union releases data on Tuesday, as the debt crisis hurts confidence, making businesses reluctant to invest and consumers worried about spending. * Italy's public debt hit an all-time high in June of almost 2 trillion euros and the annual budget deficit was also bigger than a year before, due largely to Italy's share of bailouts for other euro zone states, the central bank said on Monday. * Greek lenders turned to their country's central bank for liquidity in July after the European Central Bank stopped accepting Greek government bonds as collateral from July 25, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday. * Brazil will likely post faster inflation and weaker economic growth this year than previously thought, a weekly central bank survey of economists showed on Monday, reinforcing the case for added fiscal and monetary stimulus to spur economic expansion. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday with investors staying sidelined ahead of more figures from Europe and the United States, after recent data showed the euro zone's debt woes were eroding business activity globally. * The euro held onto most of its gains in early Asian trade on Tuesday, having been swept higher by a wave of short covering overnight in a move exaggerated by thin market conditions. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Q2 GDP flash estimate 0900 EZ Industrial production 0900 EZ Q2 GDP flash estimate 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores 1230 U.S. Producer prices 1230 U.S. Retail sales 1400 U.S. Business inventories Base metals prices at 0126 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7436.75 41.75 +0.56 -2.15 SHFE CU FUT NOV2 54480 40 +0.07 -2.07 LME Alum 1865.75 8.75 +0.47 -7.64 SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15355 -15 -0.10 -3.06 HG COPPER SEP2 336.65 1.30 +0.39 -2.02 LME Zinc 1832.75 13.75 +0.76 -0.66 SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14620 30 +0.21 -1.18 LME Nickel 15418.00 43.00 +0.28 -17.59 LME Lead 1867.50 10.50 +0.57 -8.23 SHFE PB FUT 14965 15 +0.10 -2.13 LME Tin 17700.00 0.00 +0.00 -7.81 LME/Shanghai arb 871 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3616 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)