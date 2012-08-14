FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-LME copper up after 4-day losses; data eyed
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 14, 2012 / 2:30 AM / in 5 years

METALS-LME copper up after 4-day losses; data eyed

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - London copper ticked up on
Tuesday after four straight sessions of losses, although prices
are expected to stay within tight ranges ahead of data from
Europe and the United States that will be scoured for clues on
the health of the global economy.
    More weak economic data will keep expectations firmly in
place for further stimulus steps from policymakers seeking to
bolster growth and support investor sentiment.
                              
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
rose 0.6 percent $7,436.75 per tonne by 0126 GMT, after hitting
a one-week low of under $7,400 on Monday and having lost 2.4
percent over the past four sessions. 
    * The most active November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to 54,480 yuan
($8,600) per tonne, boosted by Chinese equities.  
    * After last week's bleak China trade data and Monday's
report showing a slowdown in Japan's economy, traders are now
eyeing the euro zone's second quarter gross domestic product,
which is expected to contract, and July U.S. retail sales and
consumer prices due later in the day for trading cues.
    * Euro zone output is seen declining in the second quarter
when the European Union releases data on Tuesday, as the debt
crisis hurts confidence, making businesses reluctant to invest
and consumers worried about spending. 
    * Italy's public debt hit an all-time high in June of almost
2 trillion euros and the annual budget deficit was also bigger
than a year before, due largely to Italy's share of bailouts for
other euro zone states, the central bank said on Monday.
 
    * Greek lenders turned to their country's central bank for
liquidity in July after the European Central Bank stopped
accepting Greek government bonds as collateral from July 25,
Bank of Greece data showed on Monday. 
    * Brazil will likely post faster inflation and weaker
economic growth this year than previously thought, a weekly
central bank survey of economists showed on Monday, reinforcing
the case for added fiscal and monetary stimulus to spur economic
expansion. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday with investors staying
sidelined ahead of more figures from Europe and the United
States, after recent data showed the euro zone's debt woes were
eroding business activity globally. 
    * The euro held onto most of its gains in early Asian trade
on Tuesday, having been swept higher by a wave of short covering
overnight in a move exaggerated by thin market conditions. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600  Germany   Q2 GDP flash estimate      
0900  EZ        Industrial production        
0900  EZ        Q2 GDP flash estimate       
0900  Germany   ZEW economic sentiment      
1145  U.S.      ICSC chain stores           
1230  U.S.      Producer prices             
1230  U.S.      Retail sales                 
1400  U.S.      Business inventories        
    
                                                              
  Base metals prices at 0126 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7436.75     41.75     +0.56     -2.15
  SHFE CU FUT NOV2    54480        40     +0.07     -2.07
  LME Alum          1865.75      8.75     +0.47     -7.64
  SHFE AL FUT NOV2    15355       -15     -0.10     -3.06
  HG COPPER SEP2     336.65      1.30     +0.39     -2.02
  LME Zinc          1832.75     13.75     +0.76     -0.66
  SHFE ZN FUT NOV2    14620        30     +0.21     -1.18
  LME Nickel       15418.00     43.00     +0.28    -17.59
  LME Lead          1867.50     10.50     +0.57     -8.23
  SHFE PB FUT         14965        15     +0.10     -2.13
  LME Tin          17700.00      0.00     +0.00     -7.81
  LME/Shanghai arb     871
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                              
 ($1 = 6.3616 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.