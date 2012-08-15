METALS-LME copper steady after US data; China eyed

SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - London copper was steady on Wednesday as the impact of upbeat U.S. retail sales data wore off and amid a lack of signals the economy in top copper consumer China would rebound anytime soon. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ticked up 0.1 percent to $7,421 per tonne by 0124 GMT, after the prior session's gains of 0.3 percent. * The most active November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 0.3 percent to 54,480 yuan ($8,600) per tonne. * U.S retail sales rose in July for the first time in four months as demand climbed for goods ranging from cars to electronics, a sign that consumers could drive faster economic growth in the third quarter. * The euro zone's economy shrank in the second quarter, having flatlined in the first, despite continued German growth which economists said could soon be snuffed out. * China posted monthly capital outflows in July, for the second time this year, as shrinking external demand weighed on its export growth and a slowing domestic economy also dampened global investors' appetite for yuan assets. * Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday his government would prolong a programme of benefit payments to the long-term jobless, even as it pushes through multi-billion euro spending cuts to avoid resorting to a sovereign bailout. [DI:nL6E8JE6GS] * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares steadied on Wednesday as strong U.S. retail sales and data showing Germany and France avoiding a contraction last quarter bolstered investors' risk appetite, with weak euro zone growth sustaining hopes for more stimulus. * The dollar hovered near one-month highs against the yen in early Asian trade on Wednesday, having broken out of a slim trading range after surprisingly upbeat retail sales dampened talk of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. CPI 1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey 1315 U.S. Industrial output 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Base metals prices at 0124 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7421.00 5.00 +0.07 -2.36 SHFE CU FUT NOV2 54480 -140 -0.26 -2.07 LME Alum 1860.00 4.00 +0.22 -7.92 SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15345 -15 -0.10 -3.13 HG COPPER SEP2 335.80 -0.10 -0.03 -2.27 LME Zinc 1826.50 7.50 +0.41 -1.00 SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14605 -30 -0.20 -1.28 LME Nickel 15510.00 40.00 +0.26 -17.10 LME Lead 1861.75 6.75 +0.36 -8.51 SHFE PB FUT 14875 -90 -0.60 -2.71 LME Tin 18275.00 0.00 +0.00 -4.82 LME/Shanghai arb 730 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3586 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Himani Sarkar)