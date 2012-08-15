FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-LME copper steady after US data; China eyed
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 15, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-LME copper steady after US data; China eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - London copper was steady on
Wednesday as the impact of upbeat U.S. retail sales data wore
off and amid a lack of signals the economy in top copper
consumer China would rebound anytime soon.
                                  
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
ticked up 0.1 percent to $7,421 per tonne by 0124 GMT, after the
prior session's gains of 0.3 percent. 
    * The most active November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged down 0.3 percent to 54,480 yuan
($8,600) per tonne. 
    * U.S retail sales rose in July for the first time in four
months as demand climbed for goods ranging from cars to
electronics, a sign that consumers could drive faster economic
growth in the third quarter. 
    * The euro zone's economy shrank in the second quarter,
having flatlined in the first, despite continued German growth
which economists said could soon be snuffed out. 
    * China posted monthly capital outflows in July, for the
second time this year, as shrinking external demand weighed on
its export growth and a slowing domestic economy also dampened
global investors' appetite for yuan assets. 
    * Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday his
government would prolong a programme of benefit payments to the
long-term jobless, even as it pushes through multi-billion euro
spending cuts to avoid resorting to a sovereign bailout.
[DI:nL6E8JE6GS]
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares steadied on Wednesday as strong U.S. retail
sales and data showing Germany and France avoiding a contraction
last quarter bolstered investors' risk appetite, with weak euro
zone growth sustaining hopes for more stimulus. 
    * The dollar hovered near one-month highs against the yen in
early Asian trade on Wednesday, having broken out of a slim
trading range after surprisingly upbeat retail sales dampened
talk of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230  U.S.   CPI                           
1230  U.S.   New York Fed Empire State survey  
1315  U.S.   Industrial output              
1400  U.S.   NAHB housing market index     
    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0124 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7421.00      5.00     +0.07     -2.36
  SHFE CU FUT NOV2    54480      -140     -0.26     -2.07
  LME Alum          1860.00      4.00     +0.22     -7.92
  SHFE AL FUT NOV2    15345       -15     -0.10     -3.13
  HG COPPER SEP2     335.80     -0.10     -0.03     -2.27
  LME Zinc          1826.50      7.50     +0.41     -1.00
  SHFE ZN FUT NOV2    14605       -30     -0.20     -1.28
  LME Nickel       15510.00     40.00     +0.26    -17.10
  LME Lead          1861.75      6.75     +0.36     -8.51
  SHFE PB FUT         14875       -90     -0.60     -2.71
  LME Tin          18275.00      0.00     +0.00     -4.82
  LME/Shanghai arb     730
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 ($1 = 6.3586 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and
Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.