METALS-LME copper edges up on hopes for more China stimulus
#Basic Materials
August 15, 2012 / 4:56 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-LME copper edges up on hopes for more China stimulus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Top China think-tank official calls for stimulus measures
    * U.S. retail sales up 0.8 pct in July, first time in 4 mths
    * Euro zone GDP shrinks in Q2
    * Copper under technical pressure - Reuters analyst
    * Coming Up: U.S. industrial output; 1315 GMT

 (Updates prices; adds quotes, details)
    By Carrie Ho
    SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - London copper edged up on
Wednesday, nudged higher by hopes for more stimulus measures
from China after a government think-tank official said the
country must crank up pro-growth policies over the next three
months or risk missing its annual growth target. 
    Beijing must boost investment growth, preferably by raising
spending on the country's high-speed rail network, to stop a
slide in economic growth that is running into a seventh straight
quarter, said Zheng Xinli, vice chairman of the China Centre for
International Economic Exchanges. 
    China is the world's top copper consumer, accounting for
more than 40 percent of refined demand last year. Moves to
reinforce economic growth, especially through investment in
commodities-intensive infrastructure, would lift copper's demand
prospects.
    Also supporting sentiment was Tuesday's data on U.S retail
sales, which rose in July for the first time in four months,
signalling that consumers could drive faster economic growth in
the third quarter. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
ticked up 0.2 percent to $7,427.75 per tonne by 0726 GMT, after
a gain of 0.3 percent in the prior session. 
    "It is another quiet day with few trading cues, which is why
copper prices haven't moved much. But some people believe the
Chinese government will introduce fresh easing or stimulus
policy soon and this may have encouraged some buying," said a
Shanghai-based trader.
    The most active November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to 54,690 yuan
($8,600) per tonne, with gains partly capped by investors
shifting their positions from November to December.    
    Technical charts show more downside room for copper, Reuters
analyst Wang Tao said, with LME copper likely to revisit its
Tuesday low of $7,366, as a downtrend from the Aug. 7 high of
$7,612.75 will develop further. 
    "Shanghai copper may re-attempt to reach 53,900 yuan
per tonne, as the range of 53,900-55,410 yuan looks like a
continuation pattern," he added. 
    Lingering worries over the euro zone economy will also cap
prices, especially after it shrank in the second quarter, having
been flat in the first, despite continued German growth that
economists fear could soon be snuffed out. 
    In Spain, which may be in danger of needing a sovereign
bailout, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy vowed to prolong a
programme of benefit payments to the long-term jobless, which
bodes ill for planned multi-billion euro spending cuts.
 
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0726 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7427.75     11.75     +0.16     -2.27
  SHFE CU FUT NOV2    54690        70     +0.13     -1.69
  LME Alum          1854.00     -2.00     -0.11     -8.22
  SHFE AL FUT NOV2    15345       -15     -0.10     -3.13
  HG COPPER SEP2     336.10      0.20     +0.06     -2.18
  LME Zinc          1818.00     -1.00     -0.05     -1.46
  SHFE ZN FUT NOV2    14600       -35     -0.24     -1.32
  LME Nickel       15494.00     24.00     +0.16    -17.19
  LME Lead          1847.00     -8.00     -0.43     -9.24
  SHFE PB FUT         14880       -85     -0.57     -2.68
  LME Tin          18100.00   -175.00     -0.96     -5.73
  LME/Shanghai arb     581
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 ($1 = 6.3586 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr., Himani
Sarkar and Chris Lewis)

