METALS-LME copper off day highs as dollar strengthens
August 16, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-LME copper off day highs as dollar strengthens

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* China's Wen says economy still under pressure
    * Shanghai zinc logs biggest daily loss in 3 weeks
    * LME aluminium faces technical pressure -RBC
    * Coming Up: U.S. housing starts; 1230 GMT

 (Updates prices; adds quotes, details)
    By Carrie Ho
    SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - London copper came off the
session's highs on Thursday after the dollar rose, although
hopes for more economic stimulus in China and the United States,
which would boost demand for industrial metals, kept a floor
under prices.
    The dollar rose to a two-week high versus a basket of
currencies, paring the appeal of dollar-denominated
commodities, including copper. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $7,392 a tonne by 0743 GMT, after having risen
as high as $7,443.75 earlier.
    Copper's gains were spurred by expectations for stimulus in
China, after Premier Wen Jiabao said the world's top copper
consumer faced headwinds despite cooling inflation, with traders
saying another cut may be imminent in the reserves banks are
required to hold. 
    Hopes for more pro-growth policies by Beijing were also
bolstered by comments from China's Commerce Ministry on Thursday
that the economy was having its longest run of falling inward
investment growth since the 2008-09 global crisis and the trade
outlook for 2012 was worsening.  
    "New stimulus policies can give metal prices a short-term
boost and some people are betting on that," said a
Shanghai-based trader. "But most investors prefer to stay on the
sidelines, which accounts for few fresh positions opened so far
and small price movements." 
    Although a string of recent data in the United States had
appeared to reduce the likelihood of stimulus there, tame
inflation figures on Wednesday indicated the Federal Reserve has
room to stimulate the economy. 
    The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed half a percent lower at 54,210
yuan ($8,500) per tonne.
    LME copper, which has dropped more than 27 percent from a
record of $10,190 in February 2011, has been stuck in a narrow
trading range between $7,300 and $7,600 since July 20.
    
    SHANGHAI ZINC FALLS
    Zinc was the day's biggest loser, with Shanghai zinc 
falling 1.5 percent in its biggest daily loss since July 23. LME
zinc was down 0.5 percent at $1,792.25.
    "Shanghai zinc fell more than other metals, pressured by
overproduction and weak downstream orders in China," said a
second Shanghai-based trader. 
    Outside China, LME data showed 22,700 tonnes of zinc being
delivered into Johor in Malaysia, but traders said this was
common near the LME's prompt date on the third Wednesday of the
month.
    "In fact, zinc supply (outside of China) feels tight due to
more and more stocks being tied up in financing deals. Physical
premiums have shot up to $90 a tonne from $40 two weeks ago," a
Singapore-based trader said.
    Another Singapore-based trader put the premium at $100.
    "It's hard to gauge the real premium level now. I heard
someone asking for $100 last week, but no one has anything to
sell this week. But if you shout $150 to a producer, I'm sure
you'd get it," she said.
    In aluminium, technical charts point to downward pressure
for London prices despite talk of production closures and steady
physical premiums, particularly in China, investment bank RBC
Capital Markets said in a note on Wednesday. 
    Physical premiums for aluminium imports into China are now
around $230 to $250 per tonne, having risen from around $140 at
the start of the year due to long queues at metal warehouses,
Shanghai Metals Market analyst Zhang Chenguang said.
    
