METALS-Copper rises on hopes for firm action on Europe crisis
#Basic Materials
August 17, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper rises on hopes for firm action on Europe crisis

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - London copper extended gains on
Friday, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's public support
for the European Central Bank's efforts to fight the euro zone
debt crisis boosting appetite for risk.
    Merkel's call for swifter integration of fiscal policies
among bloc members also stirred hopes that decisive action would
be imminent, while grim comments from China officials on the
country's economy increased expectations for stimulus there.    
                                  
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had ticked up 0.3 percent to $7,468 per tonne by 0113 GMT, after
rising 0.9 percent in the prior session. It remains on track to
fall 0.3 percent on the week, however. 
    * The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.7 percent to 54,590 yuan
($8,600) per tonne, catching up with London's previous gains. It
is on course to end the week largely unchanged.
    * Merkel voiced support for ECB President Mario Draghi's
crisis-fighting strategy on Thursday and pressed her European
partners to move swiftly towards a closer integration of fiscal
policies, saying time was running short. 
    * Recent China government comments also stirred hopes of
more policy action to stimulate the economy. China's trade
outlook for 2012 is worsening, darkened especially by growing
problems in Europe, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday as it
revealed the longest run of falling inward investment growth in
the economy since the 2008-09 global crisis. 
    * After a brief summer lull, euro zone leaders are gearing
up for a round of shuttle diplomacy in the run-up to what could
be a crucial month in the 2-1/2 year debt crisis.
 
    * Falling communications prices helped keep euro zone
consumer inflation stable in July, giving the ECB space to cut
interest rates amid a worsening economic climate.
 
    * The euro zone will slip into recession and won't grow
until 2013, according to the latest Reuters poll of economists,
who also don't expect any new aggressive policy response from
the ECB. 
    * Thursday's mixed bag of U.S. data reinforced the view that
growth in the world's largest economy might pick up in the
second half of the year but would still be lacklustre.
 
    
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Shares firmed and the euro held onto most of its overnight
gains in early Asian trade on Friday. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600  Germany producer prices for July   
0900  EZ    Eurostat trade                  
1355  Thomson Reuters/Univ of Michigan consumer sentiment 
1400  U.S. leading indicators for July   
1930  U.S.  CFTC commitment of traders data  
    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0113 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7468.00     19.00     +0.26     -1.74
  SHFE CU FUT DEC2    54590       380     +0.70     -1.87
  LME Alum          1850.00      8.00     +0.43     -8.42
  SHFE AL FUT DEC2    15260        70     +0.46     -3.66
  HG COPPER SEP2     338.35      0.10     +0.03     -1.53
  LME Zinc          1801.00     16.00     +0.90     -2.38
  SHFE ZN FUT DEC2    14460        70     +0.49     -2.26
  LME Nickel       15590.00     65.00     +0.42    -16.68
  LME Lead          1847.00      0.00     +0.00     -9.24
  SHFE PB FUT         14820        90     +0.61     -3.07
  LME Tin          18100.00      0.00     +0.00     -5.73
  LME/Shanghai arb    1032
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 ($1 = 6.3658 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
