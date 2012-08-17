METALS-Copper rises on hopes for firm action on Europe crisis

SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - London copper extended gains on Friday, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's public support for the European Central Bank's efforts to fight the euro zone debt crisis boosting appetite for risk. Merkel's call for swifter integration of fiscal policies among bloc members also stirred hopes that decisive action would be imminent, while grim comments from China officials on the country's economy increased expectations for stimulus there. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had ticked up 0.3 percent to $7,468 per tonne by 0113 GMT, after rising 0.9 percent in the prior session. It remains on track to fall 0.3 percent on the week, however. * The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.7 percent to 54,590 yuan ($8,600) per tonne, catching up with London's previous gains. It is on course to end the week largely unchanged. * Merkel voiced support for ECB President Mario Draghi's crisis-fighting strategy on Thursday and pressed her European partners to move swiftly towards a closer integration of fiscal policies, saying time was running short. * Recent China government comments also stirred hopes of more policy action to stimulate the economy. China's trade outlook for 2012 is worsening, darkened especially by growing problems in Europe, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday as it revealed the longest run of falling inward investment growth in the economy since the 2008-09 global crisis. * After a brief summer lull, euro zone leaders are gearing up for a round of shuttle diplomacy in the run-up to what could be a crucial month in the 2-1/2 year debt crisis. * Falling communications prices helped keep euro zone consumer inflation stable in July, giving the ECB space to cut interest rates amid a worsening economic climate. * The euro zone will slip into recession and won't grow until 2013, according to the latest Reuters poll of economists, who also don't expect any new aggressive policy response from the ECB. * Thursday's mixed bag of U.S. data reinforced the view that growth in the world's largest economy might pick up in the second half of the year but would still be lacklustre. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Shares firmed and the euro held onto most of its overnight gains in early Asian trade on Friday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany producer prices for July 0900 EZ Eurostat trade 1355 Thomson Reuters/Univ of Michigan consumer sentiment 1400 U.S. leading indicators for July 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Base metals prices at 0113 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7468.00 19.00 +0.26 -1.74 SHFE CU FUT DEC2 54590 380 +0.70 -1.87 LME Alum 1850.00 8.00 +0.43 -8.42 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15260 70 +0.46 -3.66 HG COPPER SEP2 338.35 0.10 +0.03 -1.53 LME Zinc 1801.00 16.00 +0.90 -2.38 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 14460 70 +0.49 -2.26 LME Nickel 15590.00 65.00 +0.42 -16.68 LME Lead 1847.00 0.00 +0.00 -9.24 SHFE PB FUT 14820 90 +0.61 -3.07 LME Tin 18100.00 0.00 +0.00 -5.73 LME/Shanghai arb 1032 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3658 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)