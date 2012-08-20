FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper falls as euro zone optimism on hold
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 20, 2012 / 2:11 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper falls as euro zone optimism on hold

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Monday after
last week's optimism over the euro zone eased, leading investors
to take a pause in buying risker assets as they gauge the euro
zone's impact on global economic growth and metals demand.
    Comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel supporting
European Central Bank efforts to solve the euro zone crisis had
helped lift risk sentiment on Friday, boosting base metals
prices. [ID:ID:nL2E8JG8KL]
                                          
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
fell 0.6 percent to $7,493.75 per tonne by 0112 GMT, after
rising 1.2 percent in the prior session. 
    * The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged down 0.1 percent to 54,590 yuan
($8,600) per tonne, after ending Friday's session 0.8 percent
higher.
    * European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said a
Greek exit from the euro zone would be manageable, underscoring
the possibility of a breakup of the euro zone, but added he
preferred that the crisis-stricken country remained within the
single currency bloc, a newspaper reported on Monday.
 
    * Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Sunday the end
of the economic crisis in his country was in sight and that the
euro zone must not let the single currency become a source of
friction between the north and south in the bloc, underlining
the dissenting voices that threaten to divide members.
 
    * Hedge funds and money managers raised their net short
position in U.S. copper for a second straight week, data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Commitments of
Traders showed. 
    * Trade volumes for the euro zone rose in the first half of
the year, the EU statistics office said on Friday, underlining
the area's dependence on external sources of growth as economic
activity within the zone stagnates. 
    
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    *  Asian shares eased on Monday, taking a break after
investor risk appetite had risen on hopes Europe's policymakers
returning from holiday will decisively tackle the euro zone's
debt crisis. 
    * The yen languished at one-month lows versus the dollar and
euro, while the Australian dollar drifted off a three-week
trough in a subdued start to the week where the ebb and flow of
euro zone optimism was seen continuing to drive markets. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230  U.S. national activity index July      
    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0112 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7493.75    -45.25     -0.60     -1.40
  SHFE CU FUT DEC2    54590       -70     -0.13     -1.87
  LME Alum          1846.75    -11.25     -0.61     -8.58
  SHFE AL FUT DEC2    15210       -50     -0.33     -3.98
  HG COPPER SEP2     340.15     -1.80     -0.53     -1.00
  LME Zinc          1792.50     -4.50     -0.25     -2.85
  SHFE ZN FUT DEC2    14455       -65     -0.45     -2.30
  LME Nickel       15559.00    -71.00     -0.45    -16.84
  LME Lead          1882.00    -13.00     -0.69     -7.52
  SHFE PB FUT         14880        50     +0.34     -2.68
  LME Tin          18685.00    190.00     +1.03     -2.68
  LME/Shanghai arb    1154
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 ($1 = 6.3585 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.