FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper slips as ECB meeting stimulus hopes fade
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 5, 2012 / 4:10 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper slips as ECB meeting stimulus hopes fade

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* China adds to budget for infrastructure spending
    * China trader says stimulus hopes behind copper strength
    * Coming up: Euro zone Retail sales for July at 0900 GMT

 (Adds quotes, detail, updates prices)
    By Melanie Burton
    SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - London copper eased on
Wednesday as hopes dimmed for an imminent easing announcement by
the European Central Bank at a meeting this week, but news of a
boost to China's railroad spending helped cushion losses.
    France and Italy want the ECB to agree on measures to reduce
the crippling borrowing costs for southern eurozone states, but
the bank is expected to outline rather than detail its strategy
at the meeting on Thursday. 
    Stimulus measures, however, may still be on the agenda after
a string of grim factory reports from top metals user China, the
United States and Europe this week, which darkened the outlook
for metals demand.
    "If there is an announcement of more free money from the
U.S. or EU or government-mandated spending on construction in
China, obviously this is going to put the wind behind copper's
sails," said Matt Fusarelli, analyst at Australia-based
consultancy AME Group.
    "Things are cooling down in China but we're still expecting
demand growth of 5 percent for copper, in part due to the roll
out of electricity projects. We are expecting copper to
outperform other metals over the next six months."
    In a bid to boost confidence in its economy, China has
rolled out a series plans for infrastructure spending and
increased its target for railway construction this year to 496
billion yuan ($78.14 billion) from 470 billion yuan
previously. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
trading at $7,611.75 per tonne by 0705 GMT, falling 0.3 percent
from Tuesday when it ended down about 0.5 percent. 
    Copper hit a one-week high of $7,700 on Monday but has
struggled to find momentum in recent months and has remained
below $8,000 since mid-May, down from a 2012 peak of $8,765 per
tonne in February.
    The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed down 0.52 percent at 55,730
yuan ($8,800) per tonne.
    European shares were expected to open fractionally lower on
Wednesday after sharp losses in the previous session as
investors trimmed their expectations for imminent central bank
intervention in Europe and braced for another batch of weak
data. 
    The global manufacturing downturn gathered pace in August,
with output and new orders falling at the fastest in more than
three years, a business survey showed. 
    This week, China's official PMI fell below 50 for the first
time since November, while a similar survey from Markit,
sponsored by HSBC, showed activity shrinking at the fastest pace
since March 2009. 
    A trader in China's Guangzhou province said anticipation of
further easing by Beijing had been supporting domestic prices.
However, the trader said he saw copper prices falling as strong
U.S. equities attracted investors and Chinese industrial demand
growth moderated.
    "We are less enamoured by base metals at this stage.
Although an easing play should benefit the complex, any upside
advance here will run headlong into the fact that Chinese demand
is slowing markedly," INTL-FC Stone said in a research note.
   PRICES
    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0705 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7611.75    -23.25     -0.30      0.15
  SHFE CU FUT DEC2    55730      -290     -0.52      0.67
  HG COPPER DEC2     346.10     -0.80     -0.23      0.73
  LME Alum          1929.75    -14.75     -0.76     -4.47
  SHFE AL FUT DEC2    15500        15     +0.10     -2.18
  LME Zinc          1866.75     -9.25     -0.49      1.18
  SHFE ZN FUT DEC2    14795       -55     -0.37      0.00
  LME Nickel       15923.00      8.00     +0.05    -14.90
  LME Lead          1993.25     -1.75     -0.09     -2.05
  SHFE PB FUT      15210.00    -45.00     -0.29     -0.49
  LME Tin          19451.00   -149.00     -0.76      1.31
  LME/Shanghai arb^     796
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
 
($1 = 6.3473 Chinese yuan)

($1 = 6.3473 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Chris Lewis and Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.