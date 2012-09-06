FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-London copper edges lower ahead of ECB meet
September 6, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-London copper edges lower ahead of ECB meet

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged
lower on Thursday, paring gains from the previous session as
investors await the key European Central Bank meeting later in
the day, with hopes for details of a new bond-buying programme.
    Shanghai copper opened higher, chasing gains in London that
saw LME copper reach the highest level since late July on
Wednesday.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had lost 0.4 percent to $7,706.75 per tonne by 0102 GMT, easing
from the previous session's high of $7,750, the highest since
late July.
    * The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.9 percent to 56,210 yuan a
tonne.
    * Investors are waiting for the ECB policy meeting later in
the day, expecting the bank to announce a bond-buying programme
aimed at cutting borrowing costs. The bank is ready to waive
seniority status on government bonds it buys, sources said.
 
    * Ahead of the release of key U.S. non-farm payrolls data on
Friday, numbers on Wednesday showed that non-farm productivity
increased at a much faster pace than initially thought in the
second quarter as businesses largely held the line on hiring
even as output rose, helping to tamp down inflation pressures.
 
    * LME copper stocks fell for a sixth session to 215,050
tonnes, the lowest level since October 2008. The ratio of
cancelled warrant - material earmarked for delivery - to total
stocks dropped to a two-month low of 14.16 percent. MCU-STOCKS
    * China's top planning body has approved 25 rail projects
that could be worth more than 700 billion yuan ($110.3 billion),
the official China Securities Journal reported on Thursday, the
latest measure to stimulate the country's slowing economy.
 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * U.S. stocks closed out a second straight session of thin
trading on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets
ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank, which
could announce new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt
crisis. 
    * The euro held firm in Asia on Thursday, having rallied
sharply overnight on renewed hopes the European Central Bank
will unveil a plan to help ease funding strains for stressed
euro zone members. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS
 0900 EZ       Revised Q2 GDP 
 1000 Germany  Industrial orders          July 
 1100 Britain  BOE bank rate                                   
 1145 EZ       ECB rate decision                               
 1230 U.S.     Weekly jobless claims                           
 1400 U.S.     ISM Non-manufacturing    August 
      
   PRICES
 Base metals prices at 0102 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7706.75    -33.25     -0.43      1.40
  SHFE CU FUT DEC2    56210       480     +0.86      1.54
  HG COPPER DEC2     351.20     -1.70     -0.48      2.21
  LME Alum          1960.00    -12.00     -0.61     -2.97
  SHFE AL FUT DEC2    15590        90     +0.58     -1.61
  LME Zinc          1882.25     -8.75     -0.46      2.02
  SHFE ZN FUT DEC2    14870        75     +0.51      0.51
  LME Nickel       16071.00    -29.00     -0.18    -14.10
  LME Lead          2020.00     -8.00     -0.39     -0.74
  SHFE PB FUT          0.00 -15210.00   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          19700.00      0.00     +0.00      2.60
  LME/Shanghai arb^     977
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
