SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The most-active Shanghai December copper futures contract rose to 56,460 yuan ($8,900) a tonne on Thursday, its highest level since mid-May, on hopes the European Central Bank will unveil a bond-buying plan at a meeting later in the day.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange reversed early losses to trade steady at $7,743.75 a tonne. ($1 = 6.3492 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)