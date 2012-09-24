FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper falls on firm dollar, Europe concerns
#Basic Materials
September 24, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper falls on firm dollar, Europe concerns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Monday, weighed
down by a firmer dollar and festering concerns on Europe's debt
crisis.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had fallen 0.5 percent to $8,238 per tonne by 0119 GMT, after
rising 0.1 percent in the previous session. 
    * The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped 1.1 percent to 59,090 yuan
($9,400) per tonne, after gaining 0.7 percent on Friday.
    * The euro got off to a subdued start on Monday, having
suffered its first weekly decline in five after a recent batch
of weak economic data underscored challenges facing euro zone
policy makers. 
    * A stronger dollar weighs on prices of commodities
priced in the greenback, making them less attractive to buyers
holding other currencies. 
    * EU paymaster Germany said on Friday that Spain does not
need a European bailout, dousing financial market expectations
that Madrid will gain early relief from European Central Bank
bond-buying. 
    * Euro zone states are preparing to allow the bloc's
permanent bailout fund to leverage its capital in the same way
as its predecessor so it can reach a capacity of more than 2
trillion euros and rescue big countries if necessary, Der
Spiegel said on Sunday. 
    * China's implied consumption of refined copper rose 9.5
percent in August from the previous month because of fewer
exports and increased domestic production, according to Reuters
calculations based on official data released on Friday.
 

 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares eased on Monday as investors shifted their
focus to economic fundamentals while monitoring progress in the
euro zone debt bailout scheme. 
            
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800  Germany   Ifo business climate index    
0800  Germany   Ifo current conditions index  
0800  Germany   Ifo expectations index        
1230  Chicago Fed National Activity index for August 
1430  Dallas Fed Texas manufacturing index for September  
1630  International Monetary Fund Managing Director           
Christine Lagarde speaks on the state of the world           
economy in Washington
    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0119 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8238.00    -43.50     -0.53      8.39
  SHFE CU FUT JAN3    59090      -650     -1.09      6.22
  LME Alum          2102.75    -13.25     -0.63      4.10
  SHFE AL FUT DEC2    15685       -55     -0.35     -0.98
  HG COPPER DEC2     375.55     -3.35     -0.88      9.30
  LME Zinc          2104.25    -11.25     -0.53     14.05
  SHFE ZN FUT JAN3    15535      -195     -1.24      5.00
  LME Nickel       17965.00   -210.00     -1.16     -3.98
  LME Lead          2271.00    -17.00     -0.74     11.60
  SHFE PB FUT         16010      -145     -0.90      4.71
  LME Tin          20750.00      0.00     +0.00      8.07
  LME/Shanghai arb    1677
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 ($1 = 6.3053 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)

