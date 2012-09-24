FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
September 24, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper falls on firm dlr ahead of China holiday

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Chinese investors take profit ahead of week-long holiday
    * ShFE to be closed from Sept 29 to Oct 7
    * Chinese companies cut stocks ahead of Q3 results
    * Coming up: IMF chief Lagarde's speech; 1630 GMT

 (Updates prices; adds quotes, details)
    By Carrie Ho
    SHANGHAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Copper eased on Monday but
remained near 4-1/2 month highs, pressured by a strengthening
U.S. dollar, while profit-taking by Chinese investors ahead of a
week-long national holiday sent Shanghai prices lower over one
percent.
    Prices are also weighed down by weak demand from top
consumer China, where manufacturers are still waiting to see
orders from Beijing's infrastructure expansion schemes.   
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 0.7 percent to $8,222 per tonne by 0729 GMT, after inching
up 0.1 percent in the previous session. 
    The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.1 percent to 59,070 yuan
($9,400) per tonne, after gaining 0.7 percent on Friday.
    "Chinese investors are in profit-taking mode before the
national holiday. No one wants to wait till the last day of
trading because the margins on that day will be so high," said a
Shanghai-based trader with an international firm. 
    The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) will be closed from
Sept. 29 to Oct. 7. for the mid-Autumn and Chinese National Day
holidays and it will temporarily hike trading margins for all
its futures contracts from Sept. 28 to control price volatility.
 
    Margins for ShFE copper, lead and zinc will be raised by 4
percentage points to 12 percent while those for aluminium will
be raised by 5 percentage points to 11 percent.
    "We are approaching the end of September, after which
companies will have to file their third-quarter financial
results so they are more inclined to clear inventories and close
off futures positions," said a second Shanghai-based physical
copper trader.
    A strengthening U.S. dollar, due to increased risk aversion,
also weighed on metals and other commodities priced in the
greenback because it made them less attractive to buyers holding
other currencies. 
    The dollar index measured against a basket of key
currencies rose 0.1 percent, with the euro testing last
week's low against the dollar on Monday. 
    In physical markets, copper buying by China's downstream
industries remains soft despite a modest pick-up in power cable
demand due to more tenders offered by China's giant power
provider and top cable buyer, the State Grid Corp,
over the summer. 
    "In previous years, there used to be a bout of restocking by
copper consumers ahead of the National Day holiday since some
smelters continue to operate throughout this period," said
Shanghai Metals Market research Angela Wang. 
    "We haven't seen that this year, which underlines how weak
downstream copper demand is. This has put a slight dent on the
optimism over recent stimulus policies."
    The spread of spot copper prices over the ShFE prompt
October price has narrowed to a discount of 50 yuan from a
discount of 300 yuan two weeks ago. But market players said this
did not indicate a significant pick-up in consumer demand.
 
    "It mostly shows that the ShFE Oct futures have fallen
faster than spot prices today," Wang added. 
    China's implied consumption of refined copper rose 9.5
percent in August from the previous month, not because of
stronger consumer demand but due to fewer exports and increased
domestic production, according to Reuters calculations based on
official data released on Friday. 
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0729 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8222.00    -59.50     -0.72      8.18
  SHFE CU FUT JAN3    59070      -670     -1.12      6.18
  LME Alum          2096.75    -19.25     -0.91      3.80
  SHFE AL FUT DEC2    15665       -75     -0.48     -1.10
  HG COPPER DEC2     374.70     -4.20     -1.11      9.05
  LME Zinc          2097.00    -18.50     -0.87     13.66
  SHFE ZN FUT JAN3    15540      -190     -1.21      5.04
  LME Nickel       17945.00   -230.00     -1.27     -4.09
  LME Lead          2265.00    -23.00     -1.01     11.30
  SHFE PB FUT         15990      -165     -1.02      4.58
  LME Tin          20500.00   -250.00     -1.20      6.77
  LME/Shanghai arb    1592
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 ($1 = 6.3053 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford and Miral
Fahmy)

