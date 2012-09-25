FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper rebounds, seen capped by economic worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Copper prices rebounded on
Tuesday, after London copper came off a one-week low in the
prior session, but gains are expected to be capped by worries
over the global economy and on caution ahead of next week's
holiday in top metals consumer China.  
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
rose 0.6 percent to $8,231 per tonne by 0112 GMT, after dropping
1.2 percent in the previous session. 
    * The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.2 percent to 59,190 yuan
($9,400) per tonne, after losing more than 1 percent on Monday.
    * "Investors are keeping to safe plays ahead of the Chinese
National holiday by trading within ranges," said a
Shanghai-based trader with an international firm. 
    * "I see London copper trading within a range of $8,150 -
$8,400 in the short term," said a second Shanghai-based trader.
    * On a positive note, a top official of the U.S. Federal
Reserve said on Monday that the central bank's latest round of
monetary stimulus will help get the U.S. economy back on track
and speed the return to full employment. 
    * German business sentiment dropped for a fifth straight
month in September, raising fears of recession, as companies
struggled with a bleaker economic outlook and the European
Central Bank's bond buying plan failed to create much boardroom
cheer. 
    *  Madrid is holding back from applying for a bailout for
fear that voters would dump them afterwards, dousing hopes of
some investors that the highly indebted euro zone member would
ask for a bailout at an EU summit on Oct. 18-19. 
    
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro steadied in early trade in Asia after falling to
a more than one-week low against the dollar overnight as worries
about Spain's debt persisted and weak German business data
fanned fears of slowing growth. 
    * Asian shares eased on Tuesday after sentiment was weakened
by data showing Germany's business confidence dropped in
September, and a weak earnings forecast from Caterpillar Inc
, both of which underscored worries about a global growth
slowdown. 

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1145  U.S.  ICSC weekly chain store sales       
    1255  U.S.  Redbook weekly retail sales 
    1300  U.S.  S&P/Case-Shiller home price index   
    1400  U.S.  FHFA home price index for July   
    1400  U.S.  Consumer confidence                 
    1400  U.S.  Richmond Fed manufacturing, services indexes for
            September  
    1730  U.S.  Treasury Secretary Geithner speaks   
    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0112 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8231.00     48.00     +0.59      8.30
  SHFE CU FUT JAN3    59190       120     +0.20      6.40
  LME Alum          2085.00      5.00     +0.24      3.22
  SHFE AL FUT DEC2    15660       -05     -0.03     -1.14
  HG COPPER DEC2     375.30      2.15     +0.58      9.23
  LME Zinc          2101.50     -1.50     -0.07     13.90
  SHFE ZN FUT JAN3    15535       -05     -0.03      5.00
  LME Nickel       18149.00    174.00     +0.97     -3.00
  LME Lead          2266.00     -1.00     -0.04     11.35
  SHFE PB FUT         16000        10     +0.06      4.64
  LME Tin          20650.00      0.00     +0.00      7.55
  LME/Shanghai arb    1568
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 ($1 = 6.3093 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
