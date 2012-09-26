METALS-Copper slides on renewed European debt worries

* Spanish, Greek concerns weigh on euro * Spot copper demand low ahead of Chinese holiday (Adds comments; updates with closing prices) By Eric Onstad and Silvia Antonioli LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Wednesday as investors ditched metals along with other risk assets after protests in Spain and Greece renewed fears about the euro zone debt crisis and its drag on global economic growth. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.9 percent to close at $8,120 per tonne, after rising 1.1 percent in the previous session. The metal used in construction and the power sector had gained about 16 percent from early August until hitting a 4-1/2 month peak last week on the back of central bank stimulus measures. Copper has eased 4 percent from last week's high of $8,422 a tonne. "After the central banks' action prices ran ahead of the fundamentals but there is a general recognition now that the rally was overdone and problems haven't really gone away yet," said Standard Chartered analyst Daniel Smith. "There are some key concerns at this point: there are ongoing worries about the euro zone and about a softer tone in China. China has been revising down its macro forecast for next year and a lot of the fundamentals data for base metals also point to softness: physical premiums are down and apparent consumption of copper has fallen in August." Investors' focus switched back to the euro zone as protesters in Spain clashed with police, demonstrating against a new round of austerity measures. In Greece, police fired tear gas at hooded youths hurling petrol bombs and stones as tens of thousands took to the streets in Greece's biggest anti-austerity demonstration in months. "There's higher risk aversion now that the euro zone debt crisis is back in focus again. Just take a look at the pictures from Spain at the violent protests, this is putting pressure on cyclical commodities," said Daniel Briesemann, analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. The euro fell and the dollar rose to a two-week high against a basket of currencies, making it more expensive to buy dollar-priced metals with other currencies. TIGHTNESS IN TIN Although three-month tin fell 3 percent to close at $20,800 a tonne in official rings, tightness in nearby material kept spreads at their highest levels in over two years. The premium of cash metal over the three month contract CMSN0-3 was at $99 a tonne on Wednesday, down from $120 per tonne on Tuesday, the highest since August 2010, but still strong compared to $27 a week ago. The backwardation, however, was expected to draw metal into LME warehouses and may ease the situation, Triland Metals said. "The spread remains tight but there is tin beginning to be offered around as the back will attract material to the market," Triland said in a note on Tuesday evening. Last week, nearby tin spreads surged as shorts scrambled to cover positions, facing off against a party holding a large position. Latest LME data show one party holds 40-50 percent of combined stock warrants and cash contracts and another one has a 30-40 percent position. <0#LME-WHC> Aluminium did not trade at the close, but was bid at $2,072 per tonne, down 1.3 percent from Tuesday's close. Barclays, which released its global markets outlook on Tuesday, was wary of more gains in base metals and advised clients to sell aluminium, mainly used in transport and packaging. "Aluminium appears to be the one with the greatest potential surplus at this point, so we'd be looking to selectively short aluminium, perhaps the early 2013 contracts," Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research, told a presentation. Galvanizing metal zinc shed 3 percent to close at $2,071 per tonne, nickel, was untraded at the close but was last bid at $18,055, 2 percent below its Tuesday close and lead lost 2.6 percent to close at $2,264. Metal Prices at 1631 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 370.90 -5.50 -1.46 344.75 7.59 LME Alum 2079.00 -26.00 -1.24 2020.00 2.92 LME Cu 8129.00 -146.00 -1.76 7600.00 6.96 LME Lead 2265.25 -59.75 -2.57 2034.00 11.37 LME Nickel 18055.00 -345.00 -1.88 18650.00 -3.19 LME Tin 20675.00 -775.00 -3.61 19200.00 7.68 LME Zinc 2079.00 -57.00 -2.67 1845.00 12.68 SHFE Alu 15685.00 45.00 +0.29 15845.00 -1.01 SHFE Cu* 59120.00 -20.00 -0.03 55360.00 6.79 SHFE Zin 15550.00 45.00 +0.29 14795.00 5.10 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 ($1 = 6.3066 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Carrie Ho, editing by William Hardy)