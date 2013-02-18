FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Shanghai copper falls; dimmer global growth cues weigh
February 18, 2013 / 1:56 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Shanghai copper falls; dimmer global growth cues weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Melanie Burton
    SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper fell half a
percent on Monday while London copper was little changed, as
traders played catch up after a week-long holiday, with metals
weighed down by weaker global growth cues including a
deeper-than-expected recession in the euro zone. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell by 0.64 percent to 59,350 yuan
($9,500) a tonne by 0112 GMT.
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
traded at $8,209.75 a tonne, little changed from the previous
session when it closed down 0.3 percent on the day and 1 percent
from the week before.
    * London copper hit a four month-peak of $8,346 in early
February but has since struggled to get traction. Traders hope
that a return by top consumer China this week could help set a
floor under prices. 
    * The Group of 20 nations declared on Saturday there would
be no currency war and deferred plans to set new debt-cutting
targets, underlining broad concern about the fragile state of
the world economy. 
    *  U.S. manufacturing got off to a weak start this year as
motor vehicle output tumbled in January, but a rebound in
factory activity in New York state this month suggested any
setback would be temporary. 
    * The euro zone slipped deeper than expected into recession
in the last three months of 2012 after its largest economies,
Germany and France, shrank at the end of a wretched year for the
region. 
    * Guinea's government on Friday published contracts it has
signed with mining firms including majors Rio Tinto and
RUSAL in a bid for more transparency in a sector
plagued by corruption and mismanagement. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Japanese shares rallied and the yen fell on Monday after
Tokyo escaped direct criticism from its G20 peers on its
aggressive reflationary plans that have weakened the currency.
 
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
0900 Euro zone Current account 
0900 Euro zone Net investment flow 
1430 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi testifies 
at the European Parliament
   PRICES    
                                                                                 
  Base metals prices at 0112 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8209.75      2.75     +0.03      3.54
  SHFE CU FUT MAY3    59350      -380     -0.64      2.90
  HG COPPER MAR3     372.70     -1.00     -0.27      2.04
  LME Alum          2160.00     -7.00     -0.32      4.30
  SHFE AL FUT MAY3    15275        65     +0.43     -0.46
  LME Zinc          2168.75     -6.25     -0.29      5.10
  SHFE ZN FUT MAY3    15850       305     +1.96      1.96
  LME Nickel       18310.00    -65.00     -0.35      6.73
  LME Lead          2435.00      2.00     +0.08      4.06
  SHFE PB FUT          --        --         --        --
  LME Tin          24800.00      0.00     +0.00      5.98
  LME/Shanghai arb^     701
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
