METALS-London copper underpinned by Japan easing, China clouds outlook

By Melanie Burton

SYDNEY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - London copper was flat on Monday, as support from Japan’s surprise stimulus last week continued to underpin metals, but signs of fading economic momentum in top metals user China suggested gains would be short-lived.

China’s economy lost further momentum heading into the fourth quarter as a cooling property market weighed on activity and export demand softened, surveys showed on Monday, putting Beijing’s official target for the year at even greater risk.

Asia’s factories are reporting a generalised loss of momentum that speak volumes about the need for more policy stimulus, on top of Japan’s latest efforts to ignite growth.

“At least some of the support that the Chinese got in recent months due to demand from the developed world seems to be fading,” said analyst Dominic Schnider at UBS Wealth Management in Singapore.

“If you look at some of the subcomponents, like exports and you sum it all up - not good. I think we are going to test the lows we have seen in October,” he added.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $6695 a tonne and flat from Friday by 0709 GMT, losing a bid tone seen earlier in the session. LME copper fell to it lowest in six months at 6$6,530 a tonne on Oct. 17.

LME copper finished October little changed, reflecting the push and pull of lower-than-expected supply versus steady - if unspectacular - demand.

Some support was coming from looser monetary policy after the Bank of Japan’s surprise stimulus push last week, and expectations of at least a hint of fresh action from European policymakers this week.

Stimulus tends to plump up commodities because as hard assets they hold their value when currency depreciates.

However, headwinds came from a robust U.S. dollar which touched seven-year peaks versus the yen on Monday and held near four-year highs against a basket of currencies.

A stronger dollar trims demand for commodities because, priced in the U.s. currency, the asset class becomes more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped by 0.3 percent to 47,310 yuan($7,735) a tonne.

Flickering momentum was seen elsewhere. U.S. consumer spending fell for the first time in eight months in September, suggesting the economy lost some momentum heading into the fourth quarter.

A series of recent supply disruptions due to strikes and other issues has fanned questions over an expected copper surplus next year, as supply tends to underperform expectations.

Hedge funds and money managers slashed their bearish bets in copper futures and options to the lowest in five weeks and cut their bullish long position in gold in the week up to Oct. 28, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

Across other metals, LME nickel appears to have broken its strong downtrend, after prices rose for the first week in eight weeks, broker Triland said in a note.

“In all likelihood, it will not reverse straight into an uptrend but will begin a period of consolidation. It still faces headwinds from a strong dollar and ample nearby supply but it seems the worst is over for now,” it said.

LME nickel traded down 0.6 percent at $15,685 a tonne, after hitting its weakest in nearly 8 months at $14,690 last week.

