METALS-Copper slumps to 5-1/2-year low on strong dollar, technical selling

* Euro hits 11-year low as Greek leftists on course to form govt

* Shanghai copper hits downside limit, at lowest since July 2009

* Rising copper stocks also weighing on prices (Updates prices to Shanghai close)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - London copper tumbled more than 3 percent on Monday to its lowest level since 2009 as a firmer dollar fueled an aggressive sell-off that dragged down prices in Shanghai by 5 percent.

A breach of this year’s low fueled a wave of stop-loss selling although the extent of decline in London copper was not as deep as the Jan. 14 rout when prices dropped more than 8 percent at one stage.

A slide in the euro to 11-year lows against the dollar after Greece’s Syriza party promised to roll back austerity measures as it swept to election victory spurred copper’s slump which deepened in afternoon trading in Asia as Shanghai prices hit their downside limit.

“There’s been some stop-loss selling after the recent low was breached. There’s some pressure because of the dollar as well,” said a metals trader in Singapore.

“There might be some further downside because demand is weak,” said the trader who was looking at $5,200 as the next support level.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 3 percent at $5,346.50 a tonne by 0750 GMT. It touched a session low of $5,339.50, its weakest since July 2009.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 5 percent to as far as 38,860 yuan ($6,218) a tonne, also its lowest since July 2009. It closed down 4.1 percent at 39,250 yuan.

Rising copper stocks on the LME and in Shanghai which reflected continued weakness in demand were also a drag on prices, said Mark Keenan, analyst at Societe Generale.

“That combined with a rising dollar and Greek concerns in an already vulnerable copper market are weighing on prices,” said Keenan, who has a bearish stance on the metal.

Copper stocks in LME warehouses have surged by a third since the start of the year to more than 235,000 tonnes MCU-STOCKS. In Shanghai, copper inventories are up 27 percent to more than 130,000 tonnes CU-STX-SGH.

The firmer dollar hurt other commodities such as oil. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated assets like copper and oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Goldman Sachs on Friday cut its price forecasts for base metals this year citing the dollar’s strength and cheaper energy costs. The bank slashed its copper estimate to $5,542 per tonne from $6,400, and aluminium to $1,788 per tonne from $2,075.

Base metals prices at 0750 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 5346.50 -163.50 -2.96 -15.13 SHFE CU FUT APR5 39250 -1660 -4.06 -13.96 HG COPPER MAR5 2.42 -0.08 -3.12 -14.23 LME Alum 1818.00 -13.00 -0.71 -1.86 SHFE AL FUT MAR5 12775 -45 -0.35 -2.33 LME Zinc 2073.00 -22.00 -1.05 -4.82 SHFE ZN FUT MAR5 16115 -200 -1.23 -3.24 LME Nickel 14050.00 -300.00 -2.09 -7.26 LME Lead 1818.00 -28.00 -1.52 -2.15 SHFE PB FUT 12460.00 -65.00 -0.52 0.52 LME Tin 19360.00 -115.00 -0.59 -0.21 LME/Shanghai arb^ -136 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month