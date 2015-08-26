METALS-Copper resumes decline as demand worries linger despite China move

* Copper jumped more than 2 pct on Tuesday

* Other metals also weaker, near recent multi-year lows

* Coming up: U.S. durable goods orders at 1230 GMT (Updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - London copper futures retreated on Wednesday after gaining more than 2 percent overnight as worries persisted over the outlook for demand in top consumer China despite its latest step to boost a slowing economy.

China’s central bank lowered interest rates and the amount of reserves banks must hold for the second time in two months amid a stuttering economy and a plunging stock market that has sent shockwaves around the globe.

The move boosted risk assets shortly after Beijing’s Tuesday announcement, but equities in Asia were wobbly on Wednesday on concern the measures may not be enough to address China’s woes.

“China will find that this will be a diminishing return game, akin to pushing on a string - the economy does not need more credit or easier money - it is suffering from excess capacity and sub-par consumer demand, with the only driver in terms of spending being the government,” INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.

“This may be why the reaction in the equity markets is subdued, pulling metals lower.”

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.3 percent at $5,001.50 a tonne by 0708 GMT. The industrial metal hit a six-year low of $4,855 on Monday.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.8 percent at 38,840 yuan ($6,100) a tonne, but well off the day’s peak of 39,600 yuan.

The fresh stimulus will help the Chinese economy but “only in offsetting existing headwinds in the form of property and manufacturing oversupply as well as a debt overhang in some sectors of the economy,” Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, wrote in a note to clients.

“The lagged impact of stimulus may mean that it’s some time yet until China’s overall growth can be expected to improve.”

China accounts for nearly half of the world’s copper consumption and growth in demand for refined copper has slowed to 2.1 percent in January-June from 19.4 percent in the same period last year.

BHP Billiton, the world’s biggest miner, said China’s economic growth will cool from the 7 percent forecast for 2015, curbing demand for some commodities as the country completes investments in major construction projects.

Other metals were also weaker, with some trading near multi-year lows reached recently. LME aluminium slipped 0.8 percent to $1,544 a tonne and zinc dropped 1.6 percent to $1,712. Tin was down 1.4 percent at $14,050 after touching a near seven-week low of $13,905.

Most active ShFE tin ($1 = 6.4152 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Subhranshu Sahu)