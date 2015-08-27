METALS-Copper gains as China stocks rally injects confidence

* Copper finds strength in China turnaround

* But gain is slight, investors remain wary (Adds comment, forecasts; updates copper prices)

By James Regan

SYDNEY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - London copper futures were stronger on Thursday heading into the more active European sessions after a sharp rebound in Chinese equity markets helped calm investors hit by worries over the country’s faltering economy.

China’s major stock indices rose on Thursday, following on from a strong rebound on Wall Street.

The lift helped distance the benchmark London Metal Exchange copper contract further from the six-year lows plumbed earlier in the week amid heightened concerns China was headed for a hard landing.

“We’ve seen Beijing move in and take more control over the economy and that’s a positive for copper,” said a Sydney-based trader.

China is responsible for consumption of nearly half the world’s copper.

Beijing this week launched new stimulus measures to boost the country’s flagging economy, including a cut to its key lending and deposit rates by 0.25 percent.

Still, not all investors are convinced that China’s stimulus measures will rejuvenate demand, sentiment that is likely to keep commodities in general under pressure.

ANZ Bank on Thursday downgraded its price forecasts for base metals, in particular its year-end targets, with its projected copper price slashed 10 percent to $5,400 a tonne.

The biggest downgrades were in nickel, where weak demand has delayed the expected market deficit in 2015. Zinc has also underperformed against expectations, the bank noted.

Elsewhere, the downgrades are in the order of 10 percent over the next 18 months.

Three-month LME copper was 1.6 percent higher at $5,014 tonne by 0700 GMT, moving further away from a six-year low of $4,855 hit on Monday.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped just under 1 percent to 38,890 yuan ($6,071) a tonne.

Zinc was up $11.50 at 1,712.00, not far off its lowest price since 2010 of $1,673 in the previous session. Data showed LME stocks MZN-STOCKS at their highest since March.

Aluminium rose $23 to $1,554 a tonne.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin