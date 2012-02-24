METALS-Copper surges to biggest weekly gain in a month

* Copper jumps over 4 percent on the week * Cash to three-month copper soars to $28 premium * Concerns linger about demand outlook from China By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Copper posted its biggest weekly gain in a month on Friday, backed by rallying euro versus the dollar and another round of upbeat economic data from the United States that suggested its recovery was on a healthier track at the start of the year. Volumes picked up as investors stepped up their purchases and helped lift copper back up above its 200-day moving average, a key line of technical defense that has acted as both a downside area of support and an upside barrier for market participants for the better part of the month. But whether or not copper prices will be able to sustain this rally next week remained unclear, given the growing threats of recession in the euro zone economy and sustained sluggishness from Chinese buyers. Key manufacturing data from China next week should provide further clues into the depth of demand from Asia, whose purchases have mostly disappointed in the weeks following their Lunar New Year holiday. Peter Buchanan, commodities analyst and senior economist at CIBC in Toronto, said a stronger figure could provide some price support, but some growing macro uncertainties tied to the recent spike in crude oil prices could begin to weigh. "The one uncertainty we see is oil. While commodities do run together, if oil goes up to levels that start to trigger recession fears, that's going to pull on the base metals," he said. Brent crude futures rose to a fresh nine-month high after the United Nation's nuclear watchdog said Iran has sharply stepped up work on uranium enrichment, a development seen likely to further raise tensions between Tehran and the West. London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper climbed $140.50 to end at $8,530.50, its strongest level on a closing basis since Feb. 9, when it closed at $8,760 after touching a multi-month peak at $8,765. For the week, it is up more than 4 percent, its biggest gain since the last week of January. In New York, the March COMEX contract jumped 5.70 cents or 1.5 percent to settle at $3.8630 per lb, after dealing between $3.7825 and $3.8825. Volumes surged to more than a quarter above their 30-day average, above 87,000 lots in late New York trade, after brighter U.S. economic signals, particularly from the housing sector, stirred up demand hopes for the metal which is used in everything from piping and tubing to electrical wiring. A drop in new U.S. home sales in January failed to sway copper bulls, many of whom focused on upward revisions to the prior months' data and a drop in the supply of properties on the market. "More housing being built, more demand for copper," CIBC's Buchanan said. CHINA INFLUENCE But any upward adjustment in copper demand from the U.S. will continue to be overshadowed by China, which consumes 40 percent of the world's copper. "There is a lot of anticipation of imminent demand from China. It's not clear yet that there has been any pickup in demand since the end of the new year, which is troubling," said Nic Brown, head of commodity research at Natixis. Underscoring weak Chinese physical demand, stocks in Shanghai warehouses hit their highest level in nearly a decade last week, and dropped by just more than 1,000 tonnes to 216,086 tonnes this week. But the LME copper market is reflecting a lack of nearby supply, with cash copper soaring to a $28 premium against three-month prices, from a $15 discount last week - its biggest move in a year. . "It strikes me as the market anticipating some sort of shortage. We expect there to be substantial deficit in the copper market this year, in the region of 280,000 tonnes. The only reason you didn't see that kind of deficit last year is because there was substantial destocking in China," Brown said. "It will be interesting to see how any kind of anticipation of physical shortages by the LME market will square with what the reality is on the ground in China where it does not look like there is any strength in demand just yet." Traders questioned whether the tightness was a bullish indicator or a result of technical factors such as short covering, given the lack of demand from China. EURO GAINS The euro extended a surge to 10-week highs against the dollar due to better-than-expected German data on Thursday which led investors to close some bets on losses for the single currency. A weak dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit cheaper for holders of other currencies. "Looking ahead, attention will be directed to the G20 summit this weekend and no doubt, the European economic situation will feature heavily at the conference," ANZ analysts said in a note. Metal Prices at 1912 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 386.50 5.90 +1.55 343.60 12.49 LME Alum 2327.00 47.00 +2.06 2020.00 15.20 LME Cu 8530.50 140.50 +1.67 7600.00 12.24 LME Lead 2208.00 43.00 +1.99 2035.00 8.50 LME Nickel 20175.00 175.00 +0.88 18710.00 7.83 LME Tin 23850.00 -345.00 -1.43 19200.00 24.22 LME Zinc 2079.00 31.00 +1.51 1845.00 12.68 SHFE Alu 16160.00 -65.00 -0.40 15845.00 1.99 SHFE Cu* 59620.00 -800.00 -1.32 55360.00 7.70 SHFE Zin 15805.00 -60.00 -0.38 14795.00 6.83 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07