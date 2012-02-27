METALS-Copper pushes higher with broader risk assets

* Copper bounces to firm finish with U.S. equities * Copper posts second straight close above 200-day moving average * Stoppage at Indonesian mine underpins copper prices * Coming up: U.S. Durable Goods Orders data for January on Tues. By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Copper erased earlier losses to end higher on Monday, buoyed by positive momentum in other risk asset markets, a drop in the price of crude oil, and strengthening technical signals that could keep prices heading higher in the days ahead. Volumes were active at the start of the week as the market gyrated above and below the unchanged level in early dealings, reacting to weaker European markets and the persistent concerns about European debt, as well as fresh worries about higher oil prices and the impact they could have on an already fragile global economic recovery. But copper's late-session move into positive territory held with the help of a similar reversal in U.S. equities that allowed prices of the red metal regain footing above the 200-day moving average, a key level of technical resistance that has acted as both a line of support and an upside barrier for the better part of February. "That has been a significant line on the sand," Ralph Preston, futures analyst with HeritageWestFutures.com in San Diego, California, said of the 200-day, which came in at around the $3.83 level. "We're now pushing $3.89 ... anything over $3.88 today is projecting a move to $3.95." London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper rose $5.50 to end at $8,536 a tonne. In New York, the most-active May COMEX contract settled up 1.90 cents at $3.8890 per lb, near the upper end of its $3.8315 to $3.8965 session range. Trading volumes tipped 82,500 lots in late New York business, nearly 20 percent above the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. The day began with more selling tied to the festering debt crisis in Europe after a weekend meeting of the Group of 20 leading economies failed to reach agreement on making more funds available to Europe and said EU leaders must commit more money to fight the debt crisis at their summit this week. The comments piled pressure on Germany to drop its opposition to a bigger European bailout fund. "We had a good run-up last week after the Greek bailout was agreed but the markets are now shifting their focus towards the debate over the size of the European fund," said metals analyst Edward Meir at INTL FCStone. "It is also important to keep an eye on Brent oil prices; as it has got the potential to slam all other commodities. If it moves $10 higher it starts to become quite serious because you get inflationary pressures and rising input costs for metals." Rising oil prices, which touched 10-month highs last week on worries over disruption to Middle East supplies, stirred the spectre of global recession, with Europe having the most to fear as its brittle economy falters. But copper pushed higher with bullish investors flagging support from a tighter supply outlook, highlighted by another stoppage at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia. Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.'s has told workers at the mine not to work due to safety concerns linked to labour unrest, a union official said on Sunday. "The supply side is very strained; we are not getting more material out but the focus currently remains on demand," Meir said. CHINA DEMAND FOCUS The demand focus in the copper market has, and will likely continue to be, turned squarely on China, whose near 40-percent intake of the world's copper, can either fuel or undermine any rally in the metal. So far this year, China's copper appetite has been a disappointment. Highlighting this disappointment, weekly data last Friday showed copper stocks in Shanghai warehouses remained near levels last seen in 2002, at more than 216,000 tonnes . "China is probably stockpiling, and demand in China, by Chinese standards, is relatively weak at the moment, (so) it becomes harder to justify these price levels," said BNP Paribas strategist Stephen Briggs. Concerns about a slowdown in the Chinese economy have been overblown, the chief executive of Teck Resources said on Monday. "We are often asked about our view of the Chinese economy and whether we expect a hard landing or a soft landing, judging by the recent economic data and the Chinese government's recent actions on bank reserve ratios, we think neither will occur," said Lindsay, while addressing the BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida. "With recent gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 8.9 percent and industrial production growth at 12.8 percent, these numbers look very good indeed," Lindsay said. China's National Bureau of Statistics was scheduled to release the official manufacturing activity number on Thursday, and if it confirms last week's poor HSBC flash data reading, copper may be prone to some selling. Copper also benefited from another round of upbeat U.S. data showing signed contracts for home resales rose to a nearly two-year high in January, further evidence of a budding recovery in its housing market. Metal Prices at 1910 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 386.90 0.60 +0.16 343.60 12.60 LME Alum 2331.00 3.00 +0.13 2020.00 15.40 LME Cu 8536.00 5.50 +0.06 7600.00 12.32 LME Lead 2247.00 39.00 +1.77 2035.00 10.42 LME Nickel 20155.00 -20.00 -0.10 18710.00 7.72 LME Tin 23705.00 -145.00 -0.61 19200.00 23.46 LME Zinc 2097.00 17.00 +0.82 1845.00 13.66 SHFE Alu 16255.00 95.00 +0.59 15845.00 2.59 SHFE Cu* 60400.00 780.00 +1.31 55360.00 9.10 SHFE Zin 15950.00 145.00 +0.92 14795.00 7.81 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07