METALS-Copper hits two-week high on Beijing, ECB moves

* Copper buoyed by Beijing, European policy moves * LME copper stocks fall below 300,000 T * Copper up 13 pct in year-to-date * Coming up: China PMI data Thursday By Chris Kelly and Melanie Burton NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Copper rallied to a more than two-week high on Tuesday, boosted by supportive policy measures in both Beijing and Europe designed to bolster healthier global economic conditions and with it, demand for industrial metals. Copper once again overcame another bout of overnight selling pressure to close higher, as investors keyed in on a report from the official China Securities Journal on Tuesday that said Beijing's banking regulator will allow banks to make new loans to unfinished local government investment projects to ensure their completion. "They are almost saying that we're going to let you lend pretty much on anything, as long as there is this much cash floating around China and as long as they don't allow free capital outflows, that money has got to go somewhere," said Howard Simons, strategist at Bianco Research Group in Chicago. "The one thing that it can always go into is a tangible asset, and when you start talking tangible assets and construction, how do you avoid buying copper?" London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper peaked at $8,689 a tonne, its priciest level since Feb. 10, before ending the day with a $64 gain at $8,600. In New York, the most active May COMEX contract rose 3.25 cents to settle at $3.9215 per lb, after dealing between $3.8670 and $3.9575. Copper has climbed around 13 percent so far this year, largely in line with gains in the Shanghai Composite Index. Copper also benefited from anticipation of a liquidity injection from the European Central Bank (ECB). Banks are expected to snap up another half a trillion euros of cheap three-year loans offered by the ECB in a longer-term refinancing operation (LTRO) this week, according to a Reuters poll. "The liquidity injection is playing a much bigger role in driving metals prices at the moment than the fundamentals," said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, a partner at T-Commodity. "The underlying move from central banks such as the ECB, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan has been from a restrictive policy to an easing policy, and that has been bullish for metals." The euro held near a three-month peak against the dollar ahead of the ECB's liquidity injection, creating a better value for dollar-denominated metals. Mixed economic data from the United States showed new orders for long-lasting manufactured goods fell in January by the most in three years, while a recent stream of stronger economic signals helped push consumer confidence in February to its highest level in a year. Some analysts were becoming increasingly wary on how sustainable copper prices are, given less-than-buoyant demand from China, which accounted for around 40 percent of refined copper demand last year. "Copper's rally is getting increasingly hard to justify on fundamental grounds. You have LME stocks of copper falling every day, but stocks in China have risen by more than LME stocks have fallen over the last four months, which suggests that demand is not that magnificent by Chinese standards," said Stephen Briggs, analyst at BNP Paribas. COPPER TIGHTNESS Copper stocks in warehouses monitored by the LME fell below 300,000 tonnes for the first time in 2-1/2 years, data showed, while fresh orders, known as cancelled warrants, jumped by 4,700 tonnes, mostly in U.S. locations. There has been a draw on U.S. stocks this year, because Western world premiums, or the price paid on top of metal to take delivery, are relatively cheap due to higher transport costs than from other global locations. The drawdown in LME copper stocks was one factor leading to a tightening in the copper forward spread, said a senior trader in London, which, although also fuelled by short-covering, does show some improving confidence about the global copper outlook. "It's a combination of things. We know of some material being reserved and shipped from the States to China," he said. "There has also been short-covering. The first wave was borrowing from Chinese trade, followed by the physical guys, and then the financial guys - it's more panic and uncertainty than solidly based on fundamentals or technicals," he said. "But overall, I have to say people are more confident than at any time in the last three months in the copper market, and this is reflected in the spreads," he added. Metal Prices at 1850 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 390.95 2.25 +0.58 343.60 13.78 LME Alum 2324.00 -7.00 -0.30 2020.00 15.05 LME Cu 8599.00 63.00 +0.74 7600.00 13.14 LME Lead 2256.00 9.00 +0.40 2035.00 10.86 LME Nickel 19775.00 -400.00 -1.98 18710.00 5.69 LME Tin 24050.00 345.00 +1.46 19200.00 25.26 LME Zinc 2122.00 22.00 +1.05 1845.00 15.01 SHFE Alu 16270.00 15.00 +0.09 15845.00 2.68 SHFE Cu* 61060.00 660.00 +1.09 55360.00 10.30 SHFE Zin 16125.00 175.00 +1.10 14795.00 8.99 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07