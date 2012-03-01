FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Copper falls off day high after U.S. job data
#Basic Materials
March 1, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 6 years ago

Copper falls off day high after U.S. job data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Copper fell off a day high on Thursday as the dollar rose further versus the euro after U.S. data showed new claims for unemployment benefits held near four year lows last week, suggesting the labour market was gaining momentum.

A falling euro makes dollar-priced metals costlier for European investors.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper was up at $8,580 a tonne at 1445 GMT, from a close of $8,499 on Wednesday. The metal was up at a day high of $8,600 a tonne before the data.

Reporting By Maytaal Angel; editing by Keiron Henderson

