METALS-Copper falls as China shaves growth forecast

* Copper sinks after China targets 2012 GDP growth at 7.5 pct * Copper losses hold at 200-day moving average * U.S. service sector growth picks up in Feb By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel NEW YORK/LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Copper lost more than 1 percent of its value on Monday after China announced its lowest annual growth target in eight years, sparking demand concerns from the world's largest buyer of industrial metals. Speaking at the annual session of China's National People's Congress (NPC), Premier Wen Jiabao cut his nation's 2012 growth target to 7.5 percent from the longstanding 8 percent annual goal to give the economy more room to slow down if needed while the government carries out promised economic and welfare reforms ahead of a looming leadership transition. "That's obviously going to throttle back some of their copper needs, to a certain degree," said Sterling Smith, an analyst for Country Hedging Inc in St. Paul, Minnesota. Volumes were thin as investors digested and weighed China's lowered growth outlook and the growing threat of recession in Europe against another solid round of data from the United States that continued to reflect healthier growth prospects in the world's largest economy. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper shed $75 to close at $8,505 a tonne. Losses mounted after the close, dragging prices down below $8,500. In New York, the key May COMEX contract fell 4.35 cents or 1.1 percent to settle at $3.8595 per lb, near the bottom of its $3.8355 to $3.9325 session range. Volumes stood near 46,500 lots in late New York business, down by more than a third from the 30-day average, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. Copper bears pounced on the lowered China growth outlook, dragging prices down to a key line of technical support that had previously attracted strong buyer interest in late February, noted Michael Matousek, senior trader for U.S. Global Investors Inc. "Looking at that one day where people piled back in tells me there is a buyer out there with some deep pockets," he said. "There is less risk to the upside, especially with the better economic numbers." Growth in the vast U.S. services sector quickened in February to its fastest pace in a year, suggesting the American economy continued to improve even as Europe edged back toward recession. A sharp downturn among Italian and Spanish businesses dragged the euro zone's private sector back into decline last month, dashing hopes the region would avoid another recession, a survey showed on Monday. But money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators raised their bullish bets in copper by 2,358 lots to 15,618 contracts in the week to Feb. 28, as the price of the red metal rose. "It will be important for the sector to get some confirmation that the economic recovery continues. In this context, all eyes will be on U.S. non-farm payrolls this Friday," said Credit Suisse in a note. OPTIMISTISM Other analysts said that rising copper stockpiles in China suggested importers were positioning themselves for a recovery in demand rather than being an indication of sluggish consumption. "We don't see further big increases in Shanghai copper stocks, because we're now coming into peak consumption season in China," said Matt Fusarelli, an analyst at AME Group. "We see structural tightness in the market, we see improving consumption, not only in China but also in the West. The United States will add to copper demand, and we see stabilisation in Europe," he said. Recent data has showcased improvements in the U.S. housing and labour markets, spurring expectations of increased U.S. demand for copper. The Chinese economy has also been showing signs of recovery. China's services sector ran at its fastest pace in four months in February, although well below its long-term trend, with an uptick in new business growth to an eight-month high, according to HSBC's survey of purchasing managers. Aluminium closed down $38 at $2,290 a tonne. It remained supported by smelter closures, although as LME stocks data showed, it is still in chronic oversupply. Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Maaden) and U.S.-based Alcoa have signed a letter of intent for South Korea's Hyundai Engineering and Construction to build an alumina refinery at their aluminium complex in Saudi Arabia. Metal Prices at 1933 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 385.80 -4.20 -1.08 343.60 12.28 LME Alum 2287.00 -41.00 -1.76 2020.00 13.22 LME Cu 8504.50 -75.50 -0.88 7600.00 11.90 LME Lead 2147.00 -36.00 -1.65 2035.00 5.50 LME Nickel 19050.00 -400.00 -2.06 18710.00 1.82 LME Tin 23025.00 -700.00 -2.95 19200.00 19.92 LME Zinc 2086.00 -33.00 -1.56 1845.00 13.06 SHFE Alu 16235.00 -35.00 -0.22 15845.00 2.46 SHFE Cu* 61010.00 -320.00 -0.52 55360.00 10.21 SHFE Zin 16020.00 -55.00 -0.34 14795.00 8.28 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07