METALS-Copper ends higher on Greek debt deal optimism

* Copper up in recovery from Tuesday sell-off * Remains close to bottom of yearly range * China No.2 copper producer sees demand up 6 pct in 2012 * Coming up: U.S. monthly payrolls data Friday By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal NEW YORK/LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Copper rose for the first time in four days on Wednesday, bouncing away from a key area of support, as optimism toward a Greek debt-restructuring deal steered investors into riskier assets such as industrial metals, the euro and equities. "I think it's more outside markets coming into play," said Matthew Zeman, head of trading with Kingsview Financial in Chicago. "More and more word is leaking that the creditors are going to accept the Greek bond swap. That's why you're seeing the turnaround today." Major banks and pension funds threw their weight behind Greece's bond-swap offer to private creditors on Wednesday, raising the likelihood that the deal will go through and clear the way for a bailout package to avert a chaotic default. The Greek debt deal optimism helped lessen the blow from China's lowered 2012 economic growth outlook on Monday that shook global markets on Tuesday, pressuring copper down near the bottom of its yearly range in its biggest one-day drop in a month. "It looks like people were viewing yesterday as more of a buying opportunity than the start of more selling," Zeman said. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper rose $5.50 to close at $8,295 a tonne. In New York, the key May COMEX contract settled up 2.95 cents at $3.7670 per lb, after dealing between $3.7140 and $3.7860. The session low came within a hair of very good supports in the $3.70 area, where the 55-day moving average, February's low and an upward sloping trend line converge. A close below $3.70 could be a "significant bearish development," opening the way for lower levels, CitiFX analysts said in a note on Wednesday. They saw support in the $3.25 area -- where the market effectively formed a double bottom in November and December 2011. Another upbeat report from the United States showing that the pace of job creation by private employers accelerated more than expected in February offset a surprise fall in industrial orders in January, highlighting the growth patterns on the two sides of the Atlantic continue to go in different directions. Looking ahead, the market will shift its focus to a series of reports on Friday, including retail sales and industrial output data from China, and key monthly non-farm payrolls data from the United States, which should dictate near-term price moves, traders said. "This (jobs) number can really make or break the rally in equities," Kingsview's Zeman said. "If it breaks, I think it drags copper down with it." There may be more downward pressure ahead for copper given slack Chinese demand and abundant supply, analysts said. "The problem is that many copper consumers are short of new orders so I don't expect the Chinese to buy aggressively even if the price falls below $8,000," said Grace Qu, analyst at CRU in Beijing. China's trade ministry on Wednesday said imports of energy and raw materials will increase this year, without giving any details. CHINA GROWTH Copper began the week lower after China cut its 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent on Monday, raising concern about its raw material appetite, although some analysts say the fears could be unfounded. China's economic growth had exceeded the government's targets by 2 to 3 percentage points over the last decade, said the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The lower growth target for 2012 might still be consistent with an actual outcome in the low to mid-8 percent range. This is still solid GDP growth, and given the law of large numbers, is consistent with still solid commodity demand prospects," the bank said. Tongling Nonferrous Metals, China's No. 2 copper producer, said it expects domestic copper demand to grow by at least 6 percent this year, supported by the power sector. Top Chinese copper producer Jiangxi Copper was looking at a 7 percent increase in demand. In industry news, Indonesia will force foreign firms to sell down stakes in mines by the tenth year of production, with domestic ownership to be at least 51 percent, in a move likely to hurt existing miners and scare off potential investors. Metal Prices at 1902 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 376.75 3.00 +0.80 343.60 9.65 LME Alum 2209.00 -26.50 -1.19 2020.00 9.36 LME Cu 8293.00 3.50 +0.04 7600.00 9.12 LME Lead 2090.00 22.00 +1.06 2035.00 2.70 LME Nickel 18900.00 155.00 +0.83 18710.00 1.02 LME Tin 22250.00 -60.00 -0.27 19200.00 15.89 LME Zinc 2014.00 2.00 +0.10 1845.00 9.16 SHFE Alu 16165.00 -10.00 -0.06 15845.00 2.02 SHFE Cu* 59390.00 -890.00 -1.48 55360.00 7.28 SHFE Zin 15515.00 -245.00 -1.55 14795.00 4.87 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07