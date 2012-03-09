METALS-Copper jumps on China easing hopes, U.S. job data

* Copper rally trims weekly loss to 1 percent * Cooling Chinese inflation boosts monetary easing hopes * U.S. job data points to broadening recovery * Coming up: Chinese import/export trade figures Saturday By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal NEW YORK/LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Copper posted its biggest one-day gain in nearly three weeks on Friday due to a successful bond swap in Greece, solid U.S. employment data and hopes China could further ease its monetary policy further, a move that could boost metal demand. The near 2-percent rally lifted copper prices in London and New York further away from their February's lows and helped the metal hold above the 200-day moving average, resulting in a double bottom formation on the charts. For the week, copper shed about 1 percent after a lowered growth outlook from top consumer China, which accounts for 40 percent of the world's copper demand, shook demand prospects. The biggest loser within the base complex this week was aluminum, which plunged nearly 4 percent for its biggest weekly loss since late November, as prices quickly unwound from last week's 6-month peak at $2,361.50 a tonne. London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper for three-month delivery firmed $160 or 1.9 percent to close at $8,490 a tonne -- its best upside day since Feb. 21, when the price surged over 2.5 percent. In New York, the May COMEX contract shot up 6.70 cents, or 1.8 percent, to settle at $3.8585 per lb, near the upper end of the session's $3.7880 to $3.8775 range. The day began with uninspiring data out of China that showed factory output and retail sales figures cooled more than forecast and annual consumer inflation slowed sharply to a 20-month low at 3.2 percent in February. The softer-than-expected data was seen giving policymakers ample room to further loosen monetary policy to support flagging growth. "There's a strong possibility we will see another reserve requirement cut fairly soon," said Peter Buchanan, commodities analyst and senior economist at CIBC in Toronto. Later in the day, metals received a boost from U.S. data that showed employment grew solidly for a third straight month in February, a sign the economic recovery was broadening. "The data reassured the market a bit, and the Greece situation has been solved, but all this is going to be behind our back next week when the focus will be on new macro headlines," said metals analyst Edward Meir at INTL FCStone. "The focus is shifting from Greece to Portugal, Spain and Italy of course. There are going to be new headaches." Greece averted the immediate risk of an uncontrolled default by winning strong acceptance from its private creditors for a bond swap deal, which will ease its massive public debt and clear the way for a new international bailout. LOOSENING THE GRIP? Further monetary easing steps in China, which cut its bank's reserve requirement ratios (RRR) in November and February, could help boost demand for industrial metals, analysts said. "Given China's current five-year plan in which growth is still one of the highest priorities, there is definitely a need for base metals. I am convinced we will see a pickup in demand later in the year," said Daniel Briesemann, analyst at Commerzbank. China's copper output continued to grow last month, with refined copper production in February rising 9.5 percent from a year earlier to 437,000 tonnes. But imports data to be released on Saturday is likely to show a drop in copper imports last month with the arbitrage window between the LME and Shanghai shut since early January. Low premiums on Chinese copper and near-decade high stockpiles of the metal in Shanghai warehouses suggest oversupply in China with demand slower than expected. Copper stock piles in Shanghai warehouses rose another 3,294 tonnes to 224,781 tonnes, data from the SHFE showed on Friday, the highest since July 2002. In contrast, copper stocks in warehouses monitored by the LME dropped by 4,000 tonnes to their lowest in more than 31 months at 276,025 tonnes, data from the LME showed on Friday. Metal Prices at 1857 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 386.15 7.00 +1.85 343.60 12.38 LME Alum 2240.00 34.00 +1.54 2020.00 10.89 LME Cu 8495.00 165.00 +1.98 7600.00 11.78 LME Lead 2120.00 -4.00 -0.19 2035.00 4.18 LME Nickel 19300.00 500.00 +2.66 18710.00 3.15 LME Tin 23200.00 950.00 +4.27 19200.00 20.83 LME Zinc 2070.00 21.00 +1.02 1845.00 12.20 SHFE Alu 16195.00 55.00 +0.34 15845.00 2.21 SHFE Cu* 60370.00 910.00 +1.53 55360.00 9.05 SHFE Zin 15790.00 145.00 +0.93 14795.00 6.73 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07