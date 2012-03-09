FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Copper jumps to session high after U.S. non-farm data
March 9, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 6 years ago

Copper jumps to session high after U.S. non-farm data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose to a session high on Friday after better-than-expected non-farm payrolls data from the United States reinforced hopes of a recovery in the country’s labour market.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose by 0.9 percent to $8,404.75 at 1334 GMT from a close of $8,330 on Thursday.

The metal used in power and construction earlier hit a session high at $8,445 a tonne after data showed the U.S. economy added 227,000 jobs in February.

Reporting by Harpreet Bhal

