METALS-Copper falls after 3-day rally, hurt by dollar, growth

* China trade deficit sparks global growth worry * Volumes thin in front of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting * U.S. Midwest aluminum premiums close in on record * Coming up: US FOMC monetary policy outlook Tuesday By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel NEW YORK/LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Copper fell for the first time in four days on Monday, pressured by an early rally in the dollar versus the euro and by worries global growth may be slowing, which could hurt demand for industrial metals. China, which accounts for 40 percent of the world's copper demand, posted its largest trade deficit in at least a decade. That spurred worries of slower growth in the world's second largest economy. "This report, coupled with the other lower-than-expected economic reports from China in recent weeks is causing some concern about the health of the Chinese economy going forward, and more importantly, what the ramifications are for the global economy," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of Sarhan Capital. Also bearish was data confirming Italy was in recession. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper ended down $45 at $8,445 a tonne. In New York, the May COMEX contract fell 2.10 cents to finish at $3.8375 per tonne, after dealing between $3.8170 and $3.8650. Volumes were light at the start of the week as investors assessed mixed February trade figures from top consumer China and paused in front of Tuesday's U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, which should give some clues about the course of U.S. monetary policy going ahead. Copper volumes crossed 40,000 lots in late New York business, down more than 40 percent from the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. "The last time Bernanke spoke on Feb. 29, gold and silver experienced a massive sell-off, so obviously the world is very focused on what the FOMC is going to do, and more importantly, if Bernanke adds any additional hints about QE3, to either confirm or dispel his last testimony," Sarhan said. Investors are wary about large copper stocks in Shanghai warehouses, where stocks rose to 224,781 tonnes last week, their highest since July 2002. "Markets are still struggling for real conviction over (price) direction. In copper especially the market seems to still be focused on the demand side of the story," said Macquarie analyst Duncan Hobbs. Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, reduced net longs in U.S. copper futures and options by 2,003 lots to 13,615 in the week ended March 6. China's copper imports remained surprisingly strong in February with inflows of the industrial metal up 17 percent from January and double a year earlier. But many analysts fear the metal is piling up in warehouses, rather than being consumed. Data on Friday showed China's copper output in both January and February was the lowest since the first quarter of 2011 as demand for the metal was blunted by slower economic activity. "We had slower GDP growth and slower copper consumption growth in China this year, but we continue to expect the authorities are certainly going to do as much as they can to prevent a sharp downturn," said Caroline Bain, economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit. Also weighing on prices was an early rally in the dollar. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other currencies. But the dollar pared its gains ahead of the Fed meeting and the release of U.S. retail sales data. ALUMINUM TIGHTNESS U.S. aluminum premiums for prompt delivery hit 9 cents per lb, closing in on the record set last May, as higher incentives paid by the warehouses to store metal has choked off supply flows. Latest data showed LME stocks fell 2,600 tonnes, though remained near record levels at 5.01 million tonnes, with most of the metal locked up in financing deals and unavailable to the market. Anyone cancelling warrants in Detroit, where Metro International is headquartered and where about three quarters of LME aluminum stock is stored, will be waiting until November at the earliest before taking delivery of the metal, traders said. On Friday, another 32,625 tonnes of the metal were canceled or tagged for future delivery, falling in line behind the nearly 600,000 units already sitting in a months-long queue. Three-month aluminum shed $11 to end at $2,229 a tonne, extending a 3.8-percent slide in the previous week - its biggest weekly drop since the end of November. LME tin closed up $275 at $23,475 a tonne. Prices are up nearly 20 percent so far this year, leading the industrial metals complex. The outlook for tin going forward is shaky though, especially amid latest news that refined exports from Indonesia, the world's top exporter, soared 35 percent on the year to 8,324.73 tonnes in February. Metal Prices at 1858 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 383.95 -1.90 -0.49 343.60 11.74 LME Alum 2228.50 -11.50 -0.51 2020.00 10.32 LME Cu 8444.00 -46.00 -0.54 7600.00 11.11 LME Lead 2138.00 18.00 +0.85 2035.00 5.06 LME Nickel 19260.00 -40.00 -0.21 18710.00 2.94 LME Tin 23470.00 270.00 +1.16 19200.00 22.24 LME Zinc 2090.50 20.50 +0.99 1845.00 13.31 SHFE Alu 16175.00 -20.00 -0.12 15845.00 2.08 SHFE Cu* 60420.00 50.00 +0.08 55360.00 9.14 SHFE Zin 15800.00 10.00 +0.06 14795.00 6.79 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07