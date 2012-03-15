METALS-Copper climbs on signs of tighter supply outlook

* Copper buoyed by growing suppy-side threats * Freeport-McMoRan cuts Q1 copper sales outlook * Copper warehouse stocks fall to fresh 32-month low * Coming up: Weekly Shanghai metals inventory data Friday By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal NEW YORK/LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Copper ended up near its session highs on Thursday, bolstered by an increasingly tighter supply outlook after warehouse stocks fell further and labor-related problems forced one of the world's top miners to lower its first-quarter sales outlook. Copper climbed over 1 percent after Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said it had revised down its consolidated first-quarter sales volumes by about 10 percent due to labor-related problems at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia. The U.S. company said operations at the mine and associated mill had resumed after a temporary work stoppage on Feb. 23, and a three-month strike last year, but did not expect Grasberg to return to full production until the second quarter. "Because of the strike last year, the production outlook for them had actually been revised down going into this year," said Patricia Mohr, a commodity market specialist at Scotia Capital. "It's a major operation ... it's (copper price) up a little bit on this." London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper rose $105 or 1.24 percent to close at $8,565 a tonne. In New York, the May COMEX contract gained 4.95 cents to settle at $3.8975 per lb, near the upper end of its $3.8250 to $3.9030 session range. Volumes remained relatively light this week. Close to 52,000 lots traded in late New York business, more than a quarter below the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. Copper prices have seesawed between around $8,400 ($3.81) and $8,600 ($3.90) this week as investors weigh an overall improved outlook for global growth against disappointing copper demand in China, which consumes about 40 percent of global consumption. U.S. data showed jobless claims back at a four-year lows last week, a modest pick-up in the pace of manufacturing in New York in March. The data follows a modestly improved outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve earlier this week. "The U.S. is no longer the center of gravity in the (copper) market, but if the U.S. is recovering it gives you an awful lot of positive investor sentiment," said Natixis analyst Nic Brown. But he added: "While we're confident there is a move towards pro-growth policies in the developing world, China is the laggard and we still wait for a clear cut shift in the overall policy stance." Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday China must embrace slower growth and bolder political reform to keep its economy from faltering, denting hopes for a swift recovery in demand from China, which consumes about 40 percent of the world's copper. Wen also dampened hopes for any near-term easing measures in the country's property sector. "The demand this year is not looking particularly good, as the cycle of rapid economic growth driven by fixed asset investment is over and export-driven growth is also easing," said Zhu Bin, an analyst at Nanhua Futures in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou. FALLING LME STOCKS LME copper stocks fell by 2,875 tonnes to 267,750 tonnes, the lowest level since July 2009. The ratio of cancelled warrants - material earmarked for delivery - to the total stocks stood at 33.47 percent. Large amounts of copper have been moving from LME warehouses to China over the past few months, pushing Shanghai copper stocks to their highest in a decade, overshadowing a sluggish rebound in copper demand after the Lunar New Year holiday. Analysts said some Chinese companies were using part of the copper inflow as collateral to obtain credit, or selling for cash to finance other investments, while real consumption remains sluggish. "Chinese corporations are surprisingly cautious on China right now," said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. But he added: "Beijing has enough ammunition both on the fiscal and monetary side to shore up the markets when they need to, and we expect they will. They will be there to offer support to keep growth at a healthy 8.1 percent this year." Metal Prices at 1820 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 389.30 4.50 +1.17 343.60 13.30 LME Alum 2249.00 20.00 +0.90 2020.00 11.34 LME Cu 8565.00 105.00 +1.24 7600.00 12.70 LME Lead 2121.50 19.50 +0.93 2035.00 4.25 LME Nickel 19380.00 -195.00 -1.00 18710.00 3.58 LME Tin 23675.00 -125.00 -0.53 19200.00 23.31 LME Zinc 2092.00 18.00 +0.87 1845.00 13.39 SHFE Alu 16280.00 -5.00 -0.03 15845.00 2.75 SHFE Cu* 60420.00 -110.00 -0.18 55360.00 9.14 SHFE Zin 15875.00 -30.00 -0.19 14795.00 7.30 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07