METALS-Copper jumps over 1 pct; capped at 100-day MA

* Copper swept up in broader risk-on rally * Euro zone debt in focus amid political uncertainty * China's top investment bank sees Chinese copper demand growth dip * Coming up: U.S. Federal Reserve policy announcement Wed. By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal NEW YORK/LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Copper rose over 1 percent in busy dealings Tuesday, reversing Monday's sharp losses as upbeat U.S. housing data bolstered risk appetite and solid demand at European sovereign debt sales eased concerns about the euro zone's economic prospects. Prices of the red metal held above the psychological $8,000 per tonne level for a sixth straight day Tuesday, garnering support from a rallying euro versus the dollar and firmer global equities after the Netherlands saw solid demand at a debt auction a day after a budget dispute toppled the government. But copper's advance was slowed by technical pressure near the 100-day moving average at $8,152.66, traders said, and they expected the market to remain in a shorter-term range between this level and last week's three-month low of $7,885.25. "We are stuck somewhere in the middle of a technical range where the shorts don't want prices to be any higher and longs don't want prices to be any lower," said an LME trader. "So prices are moving within tiny ranges again today, but with significant downside waiting to be triggered by the next negative event." London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper ended up 1.31 percent at $8,150 a tonne. In New York, the May COMEX contract rose 4.65 cents to settle at $3.6725 per lb, after dealing from $3.6250 to $3.6880. COMEX copper volumes sped to over 100,000 lots in late New York business, more than 40 percent above the 30-day average, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Copper pushed higher after a closely watched survey showed U.S. home prices rose for the first time in 10 months and U.S. single-family home sales data for March beat analysts expectations. . Still, copper prices are likely to remain volatile at best given the macro-economic backdrop. "Short term, the balance of risk is to the downside. There seems to be a bearish bias in financial market opinion on copper, more bearish than it should be because the physical market is in better shape. (Also) macroeconomic risks in Europe could flare up again at any time," said Macquarie analyst Duncan Hobbs. Elsewhere, investors were worried that demand in China, which makes up as much as 40 percent of global copper consumption, has stayed soft since the start of the year. In an interview with Reuters, China's top investment bank China International Capital Corp (CICC) said growth in Chinese copper demand is due to dip this year as the government seeks to cool a booming property sector and erosion of bonded stockpiles is unlikely before mid-year. Looking ahead, the market is likely to keep a close eye on the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday for any signs of possible quantitative easing measures. Sean McGillivray, vice president and head of asset allocation for Great Pacific Wealth Management in Oregon, said speculation on whether the Fed will ease or not is causing another bout of extreme volatility in the broader market. "We're back into that news-flow cycle of risk on, risk off. I think Bernanke has made it clear that the thing they are going to fight is deflation. That's going to keep a bid under risk assets, and you're going to get a lot of volatility," he said. "I think what you're going to see is Bernanke leave the door open. If they don't say anything right now, that doesn't mean they can't change their minds later. It's (QE3) not off the table." PHYSICAL Data from the LME showed the ratio of cancelled warrants, the metal earmarked for delivery, to total stocks was at 39.38 percent, having risen to an eight-year high at 40 percent of available stocks a day earlier. "Cancelled warrants will help put a floor on copper prices. It very much looks like a market where some participants are trying to anticipate a shortage, which is likely to occur later in the year," Natixis analyst Nic Brown said. Cash copper traded at a premium of $90 against the benchmark three months futures contract, rising from $83 hit on Monday, reflecting a perceived lack of supply of nearby material. Other notable changes were seen in lead, where warehouses in Bilbao, Spain, registered 10,000 tonnes of cancelled warrants amounting to 31.2 percent of stocks there. Overall cancelled warrants for lead stood at 12.56 percent. Zinc cancelled warrants jumped by 11,725 tonnes to stand at 3.38 percent of total available stock. In other metals traded, aluminium ended up over a percent at $2,085 a tonne as the metal recovered from January lows hit in the previous session. Metal Prices at 1844 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 367.30 4.70 +1.30 343.60 6.90 LME Alum 2081.50 23.50 +1.14 2020.00 3.04 LME Cu 8150.00 105.00 +1.31 7600.00 7.24 LME Lead 2071.00 5.00 +0.24 2035.00 1.77 LME Nickel 17405.00 -145.00 -0.83 18710.00 -6.97 LME Tin 21670.00 425.00 +2.00 19200.00 12.86 LME Zinc 2000.50 12.50 +0.63 1845.00 8.43 SHFE Alu 16145.00 55.00 +0.34 15845.00 1.89 SHFE Cu* 57600.00 270.00 +0.47 55360.00 4.05 SHFE Zin 15480.00 0.00 +0.00 14795.00 4.63 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07