#Funds News
April 30, 2012 / 10:50 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper shaken from 1-mo top as demand fears bite

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Copper under pressure from softer Chinese demand outlook
    * China's Jiangxi Copper says to export metal to LME
    * Trading volumes thin with China shut Monday and Tuesday
    * Coming up: China official manufacturing PMI Tuesday

    By Chris Kelly and Veronica Brown	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Monday for the
first time in five days and backed away from a near one-month high in thinner
volume as investor focus moved from supply-side fundamentals to the macro
economy and Chinese slowdown fears.	
    Losses were limited, however, as lower output of the red metal in top
producer Chile and falling stockpiles pointed to improved demand outside of
China, the world's top copper consumer, which is poised to re-export some metal
to boost availability in the global market.  	
    Bart Melek, head commodity strategist with TD Bank Financial Group, said the
risk of a sharp turnaround in Chinese copper demand is fading and more shipments
of the metal away from China is a likely scenario given a still-uncertain
economic outlook.	
    "Markets are probably looking at the inventory in the country and saying
maybe I have too much copper given the economic growth," he said.	
    London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper closed at $8,400 a
tonne, off an earlier session peak at $8,496.75, its highest since April 4. It
closed Friday with a last bid at $8,415.	
    In New York, the July COMEX contract edged up 0.45 cent to settle at
$3.8295 per lb, after dealing between $3.7965 and a three-month peak of $3.8615.	
    COMEX volume reached above 57,000 lots in late New York business, down from
last week's average of more than 75,000 lots, Reuters data showed.	
    The bullish trend in LME copper inventories continued to underpin the
market. Latest data showed stockpiles dropped by 6,800 tonnes to stand at
241,550 tonnes on Monday, the lowest level since November 2008, with cancelled
warrants, or metal tagged for delivery, at more than 35 percent of total
inventories. 
    Large Chinese copper smelters and trading firms have agreed to ship refined
copper cathodes to the LME over the next two months, although traders say the
volume is unlikely to be significant.  	
    While spot demand appeared improved, some analysts were wary over whether
the market could sustain gains until Chinese demand kicks in, also pointing to
the possibility that metal earmarked for delivery might well just be moving to
another storage facility.	
    "We are seeing pretty decent backwardation in the market for spot demand
outside China, and cancelled warrants remain very high. But I would be careful
because China is still the driver here," VTB Capital Andrey Kryuchenkov said.	
    Reflecting tightness in immediate supplies, the premium of LME cash copper
over three-month material shot up to $149 a tonne on Friday, the
biggest since early August 2008, easing just slightly to $145 on Monday. 	
    Unsure of the state of global demand for the metal, data on Friday from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed speculators scaled back their
bearish bets to slightly offset a decline in long positions, resulting in a
small net long holding of 2,217 lots.	
    	

    Global demand for refined copper is expected to exceed production by 240,000
tonnes in 2012, but the market is projected to move into a production surplus
the following year, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said.
 	
        	
    NO LARGE SHIPMENTS  	
    Despite China's efforts to ship more cathode to the LME, dealers said the
amount of copper China would re-export would be irrelevant against its huge
import volumes.       	
    Last year, China exported 156,292 tonnes of refined copper, according to
customs data, just a fraction of its imports that totalled more than 2.8 million
tonnes.  	
    The bulk of the copper that left the LME this year was believed to have been
shipped to China, where stockpiles surged to their highest levels in nearly a
decade in March.	
    Data from the Shanghai Futures Exchange on Friday showed inventories at its
warehouses fell to the lowest since early February, at 204,762 tonnes. 
    The drop in copper stocks at Shanghai warehouses along with product
inventories at Chinese fabricators suggest demand from China is on the rebound,
investment bank Macquarie said.	
    "We believe the copper stock build in China has come to an end, and refined
copper inventory will decline over the next quarter as a result of improving
demand from China," Macquarie Commodities Research said in a note.	
    Barclays said that although the growth rate of metals demand in China is due
to decline over the next five years, the annual average change in quantities in
terms of tonnage will increase for aluminum, nickel and lead. 	
    "We expect these three metals to strongly benefit from the wave of
consumption upgrading, consumer goods spending and increase in car sales over
the next five years," the bank said in a research note.	
    "Aluminium will benefit the most ... In contrast, we expect the average
annual increase in copper and zinc tonnage consumption to slow."	
    Other analysts have suggested that Chinese demand will not pick up in a
sustained way until the second half of this year at the earliest.
 	
	
 Metal Prices at 1747 GMT
                                                                  
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2011   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu       383.10        0.75     +0.20     343.60     11.50
  LME Alum      2119.00       11.00     +0.52    2020.00      4.90
  LME Cu        8399.00       77.00     +0.93    7600.00     10.51
  LME Lead      2148.00        8.00     +0.37    2035.00      5.55
  LME Nickel   17890.00     -210.00     -1.16   18710.00     -4.38
  LME Tin      22750.00      250.00     +1.11   19200.00     18.49
  LME Zinc      2062.50       22.00     +1.08    1845.00     11.79
  SHFE Alu     16175.00       -5.00     -0.03   15845.00      2.08
  SHFE Cu*     58480.00      190.00     +0.33   55360.00      5.64
  SHFE Zin     15600.00        5.00     +0.03   14795.00      5.44
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.