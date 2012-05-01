METALS-Copper edges higher on back of U.S./China data

* Copper buoyed by positive U.S./China PMIs * Thin trading with many Asian markets closed * Coming up: U.S. March factory orders Wednesday By Chris Kelly and Susan Thomas NEW YORK/LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Copper rose in lighter-than-normal volume on Tuesday after data showed expansion in Chinese and U.S. manufacturing activity backed a brighter demand outlook from two of the world's top consumers. "The data was positive. The Chinese figures confirmed that the economy has hit the bottom in the first quarter this year. This brightens the scenario for copper in the medium term," T-Commodity consultant Gianclaudio Torlizzi said. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper rose $40 to close at $8,440 a tonne. On Monday, it touched a near one-month peak at $8,496.75. In New York, the July COMEX contract gained 1.40 cents to settle at $3.8435 per lb, after dealing between $3.8120 and $3.8555. Trading was thin, with about 40,000 lots traded in COMEX copper, amounting to half the 30-day average, as many markets were shut for the May Day holiday, including China and parts of Europe. This seemed to limit the impact of data showing a sustained expansion in China's factory sector. China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a 13-month high of 53.3 in April, slightly below market expectations of 53.6. Furthermore, the new export orders component edged up to 52.2 from 51.9 in March, but the sub-index for all new orders slipped to 54.5 from 55.1, implying that domestic new orders remained weak. INTL FCStone commodity analyst Edward Meir said the Chinese numbers were a "mixed bag", highlighting the U.S. manufacturing data as the more constructive report. The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector rose in April to its highest in 10 months, suggesting the economy still had some resilience after indications it had lost momentum at the start of the second quarter. "The U.S. PMI was well ahead of estimates and kind of flew in the face of weaker regional readings we have had," Meir said. Torlizzi believed the U.S. data could lower market expectations of further monetary stimulus. Two top Federal Reserve officials - one with a dovish, employment-focused bent and the other a self-avowed inflation hawk - on Monday both said they saw no need for the U.S. central bank to ease monetary policy any further. A third top U.S. Federal Reserve official on Tuesday also said he was not inclined to increase monetary policy accommodation, including more quantitative easing, now. Still, tight global supply has helped copper gain around 10 percent so far this year due to problems including a shortage of skilled labor, higher costs and declining ore grades. In Chile, the world's top copper producer, output of the metal fell 2.6 percent in March from a year earlier. But while global demand for refined copper is expected to exceed production by 240,000 tonnes in 2012, a production surplus is expected in 2013, according to the International Copper Study Group (ICSG). EXPORTS With LME copper inventories at their lowest since 2008, Chinese copper smelters and trading firms are ready to export the metal to LME sheds over the next two months to help ease tight global supplies and trim near record stockpiles at home. Copper stocks fell another 7,000 tonnes to 241,550 tonnes, according to data from the LME on Tuesday. Reflecting this supply-side tightness, the LME cash to three-month copper spread remained elevated. "Talk of China re-exporting copper from bonded warehouses for financing purposes have been viewed as negative by the market, but we think volumes may be limited and that China will continue to import copper, which is of strategic importance," ANZ said in a research note. In other metals, three-month lead closed up $32 at $2,180 per tonne. "We're definitely seeing some short covering in lead," Barclays analyst Gayle Berry said. "With the nearby spreads moving into backwardation, we did see quite a lot of short selling over the past month or two and I think the increase in canceled warrants have probably got a few people nervous." LME data shows that in lead, canceled warrants or material booked to leave warehouses have risen from around 11,000 tonnes in early April to nearly 86,850 tonnes, with some 12,050 tonnes booked to leave Genoa and Leghorn in Italy. The benchmark cash-to-three-months backwardation - the premium for cash lead against three-month delivery - reached $5 on Monday, its highest in around three weeks. Metal Prices at 1749 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 384.20 1.10 +0.29 343.60 11.82 LME Alum 2122.50 3.50 +0.17 2020.00 5.07 LME Cu 8440.00 40.00 +0.48 7600.00 11.05 LME Lead 2180.00 32.00 +1.49 2035.00 7.13 LME Nickel 17700.00 -195.00 -1.09 18710.00 -5.40 LME Tin 22525.00 -250.00 -1.10 19200.00 17.32 LME Zinc 2053.00 -9.00 -0.44 1845.00 11.27 SHFE Alu 16175.00 -5.00 -0.03 15845.00 2.08 SHFE Cu* 58480.00 190.00 +0.33 55360.00 5.64 SHFE Zin 15600.00 5.00 +0.03 14795.00 5.44 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07