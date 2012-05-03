FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper at one-week low as global growth worries weigh
May 3, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper at one-week low as global growth worries weigh

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Indonesia slaps down 20 pct export tax on nickel, tin, copper
    * Coming up: ECB news conference at 1230 GMT

    By Melanie Burton	
    LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Copper fell to its lowest in a week on Thursday
after U.S. economic data was mixed and a bond sale by Spain failed to ease
investor concerns that the heavily indebted nation may hinder the euro zone's
recovery, denting growth and commodities demand.	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down half a
percent to $8,255 a tonne in official rings from a $8,305 close on Wednesday.	
    Prices, which had rallied by more than 14 percent by early February, have
since shed 5 percent, trimming the year's gains to around 9 percent. 	
    "There's a lot of people asking about Europe and how bad things are. Recent
events in the Netherlands and France may have underlined people's concerns, but
if you're really looking for something to worry about, Spain is top of the
list," metals analyst Nic Brown of Natixis said. 	
    Fears eased in the debt market that a deepening recession and a two-notch
downgrade would hit Spain's ability to fund itself after the government sold new
three- and five-year debt, although its borrowing costs rose sharply.	
    But the spotlight is on the world's major central banks after surprisingly
weak economic data from the United States and across the European Monetary Union
(EMU) rekindled concerns about the strength of the global economic recovery.
 	
    The European Central Bank held its main interest rate at 1.0 percent on
Thursday as stubborn inflation offset pressure to loosen borrowing costs further
to support the weak euro zone economy. 	
    The market's focus is now on what President Mario Draghi will say at a news
conference at 1230 GMT.	
    Brown said markets were edgy ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls data,
which could further erode confidence in a global recovery, which is already off
balance due to Europe's ongoing debt troubles and slowing economic growth in
China, the world's top commodities consumer. 	
    "There's a lot of people who are concerned that here we are in early May,
which for the past two years has been a bloodbath ... The picture for Chinese
and European demand will get better in the second half. But near term there are
risks," he added.	
    In 2011, copper prices dropped 12 percent in 12 days from late April to
early May. From mid-April to early June 2010 copper shed one quarter of its
value.	
    "The pull-back across the metals yesterday does suggest that the recent
rebound has run its course and that prices may head lower again," said
FastMarkets in a note.	
    "Given the poor EU economic data, upcoming elections in Europe and concerns
about US employment, we are not surprised metals are under pressure."	
	
    INDONESIA EXPORTS	
    Indonesia will impose an average 20 percent export duty on 14 mineral ore
exports including copper, gold and tin from May 6, the country's mining minister
said on Thursday.	
    The tax, which has been expected in recent months, will not apply to coal,
which will be ruled on separately, said Jero Wacik, leaving open the possibility
of a future tax on shipments from the world's largest thermal coal exporter.
 	
    However, nickel traders said even an export ban on nickel laterite ore may
not have a major impact on the market, which is sinking under the weight of new
mining projects coming on line and a slowdown in the stainless steel sector.	
    "I don't believe it will make a great deal of difference to the amount of
pig iron that is produced. What would make a difference is demand for the
product," an LME trader said.	
    Elsewhere, tin was untraded but bid at $22,050 from $22,400 a tonne
while zinc, used in galvanizing was at bid at $2,008 from $2,020 on
Wednesday's close.	
    Battery material lead likewise was untraded but bid at $2,108 from
$2,132 a tonne and  aluminium was bid at$2,088 from $2,098.    	
 Metal Prices at 1214 GMT
 Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2011   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu       375.75       -2.90     -0.77     344.75      8.99
  LME Alum      2087.00      -11.00     -0.52    2020.00      3.32
  LME Cu        8259.00      -46.00     -0.55    7600.00      8.67
  LME Lead      2106.00      -26.00     -1.22    2034.00      3.54
  LME Nickel   17486.00      201.00     +1.16   18650.00     -6.24
  LME Tin      22130.00     -270.00     -1.21   19200.00     15.26
  LME Zinc      2005.00      -15.00     -0.74    1845.00      8.67
  SHFE Alu     16285.00      -10.00     -0.06   15845.00      2.78
  SHFE Cu*     58150.00     -630.00     -1.07   55360.00      5.04
  SHFE Zin     15535.00     -145.00     -0.92   14795.00      5.00
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

