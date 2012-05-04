FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Copper briefly dips after U.S. non-farm payrolls data
May 4, 2012

Copper briefly dips after U.S. non-farm payrolls data

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Copper prices briefly fell to a one-week low on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls in April.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell to $8,192 a tonne, its lowest level since April 26, before recovering to $8,240 a tonne at 1234 GMT, from a close of $8,229 a tonne on Thursday.

U.S. April nonfarm payrolls rose 115,000, below the consensus forecast for a rise of 170,000 and down from March’s upwardly revised increase of 154,000.

Reporting by Harpreet Bhal

