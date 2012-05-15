FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper at 4-month low as EU concerns mount
#Funds News
May 15, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper at 4-month low as EU concerns mount

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* German economic growth beats expectations
    * Italy, Netherlands, eastern Europe contract; France
stagnates
    * U.S. retail sales edge up, consumer prices muted

    By Silvia Antonioli	
    LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Copper hit a four-month low on
Tuesday, shrugging off upbeat German growth data, as other EU
economies contracted, the euro fell and concerns over slower
growth in China and a political stalemate in Greece kept prices
in check.	
    Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was
$7,769 a tonne at 1340 GMT, from a close at $7,775 on Monday.
Earlier, the metal used in power and construction hit a session
low of $7,755 a tonne, its lowest since Jan. 12.	
    The euro zone narrowly avoided recession in early 2012,
according to data from the EU's statistics office Eurostat, but
the region's debt crisis sapped the French and Italian economies
and widened a split with powerhouse Germany. 	
    The Netherlands and the European Union's emerging eastern
states also showed an economic contraction.
    	
    "Today it's very much about the macro environment, about
political uncertainty in the euro zone," said Gayle Berry, an
analyst at Barclays Capital.	
    Sales at U.S. retailers barely rose in April as the boost
from an unseasonably warm winter faded, pointing to some loss of
momentum in consumer spending early in the second quarter.
 	
    The euro fell to a four-month low, despite German economic
growth beating expectations, as the political stalemate in
Greece stoked concerns Athens may renege on bailout pledges and
exit the currency bloc. 	
    A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities such
as base metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.	
    Also weighing on sentiment, ratings agency Moody's has
lowered its long-term debt and deposit ratings for 26 Italian
banks, citing the country's recession and rising bad debt
levels, and said they could be cut further. 	
    "For as long as sentiment among market players remains
generally negative, metals can also be expected to remain under
pressure," Commerzbank said in a note. "That said, we should see
increased buying interest and opportunistic behaviour among
market players as prices fall below or come close to
psychologically important thresholds." 
    	
       	
    CHINA SLOWDOWN	
    A slowdown in China is also weighing on investors' minds,
with Beijing's weekend move to cut banks' reserves to spur
lending seen as an affirmation that the world's No. 2 economy
and top copper consumer is weakening further.	
     "Investors are also waiting for conclusive data suggesting
whether China is turning the corner; for metals a bigger than
expected slow down in growth in China is really a main concern,"
Berry said.	
    China consumes about 40 percent of the global copper supply.	
    But Matt Fusarelli, analyst at Australia-based consultancy
AME Group believes China will remain a key support factor for
the market.	
    "We are quite positive on the copper market because so much
of it is going into electrification projects in China and these
are going to be sources of demand which transcend any pocket of
weakness," he said.	
    "The world has to get around the idea that China will not
continue to grow at double-digit rates every single year. These
growth rates are going to slow and that means copper and raw
material demand will slow in percentage terms."  	
    China's copper imports fell nearly 19 percent to an
eight-month low in April, while its output of refined copper for
the same month fell for the first time since January.
   	
    Fundamentally, a sustained premium in LME cash copper over
three-month material still points to tightness in
immediate supply, which should be supportive of prices. But the
backwardation has eased to $43 a tonne from this year's high of
$149 at the end of April, the steepest since August 2008.	
    Tin was $20,100, little changed from its $20,050
close on Monday while zinc was $1,917 from $1,920.	
    Battery material lead was $2,019 from $2,035.50 and
aluminium was $2,027 from $2,025. Nickel was
$16,968 from $16,875.	
    	
 Metal Prices at 1356 GMT
 Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2011   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu       352.15       -3.20     -0.90     344.75      2.15
  LME Alum      2026.75        1.75     +0.09    2020.00      0.33
  LME Cu        7780.00      -55.00     -0.70    7600.00      2.37
  LME Lead      2021.50      -14.00     -0.69    2034.00     -0.61
  LME Nickel   16951.00       76.00     +0.45   18650.00     -9.11
  LME Tin      20071.00       21.00     +0.10   19200.00      4.54
  LME Zinc      1917.00       -3.00     -0.16    1845.00      3.90
  SHFE Alu     16015.00       20.00     +0.13   15845.00      1.07
  SHFE Cu*     56250.00     -300.00     -0.53   55360.00      1.61
  SHFE Zin     14975.00       30.00     +0.20   14795.00      1.22
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

