METALS-Copper rebounds from 4-mth lows, Greece woes cap gains
May 17, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper rebounds from 4-mth lows, Greece woes cap gains

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* ECB stops providing some Greek banks with liquidity
    * Spanish yields up sharply, spark worries about Greek
contagion
    * Traders say China exports 110,000 T of refined copper

    By Harpreet Bhal and Maytaal Angel	
    LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Copper steadied on Thursday after
hitting four month lows the previous session, but sentiment was
cautious given worries Spain, Portugal and Italy might be hard
hit if Greece leaves the euro and defaults on its debt.	
    The metal used in power and construction snapped four
straight sessions of falls but worries surrounding the euro zone
debt crisis, a demand slowdown in top consumer China and the
delicate state of the U.S. economy prevented further gains. 	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) traded at $7,642 a tonne at 1345 GMT, down 0.17 percent
from a close of $7,655 on Wednesday. 	
    Worries about financial turmoil in Greece were heightened
earlier after the European Central Bank said it had stopped
providing liquidity to some Greek banks that had not been
successfully recapitalised. (ID:nL5E8GGJDT]	
    In addition, there were reports customers of Greek banks
were moving funds in anticipation of its exit from the euro. 	
    "Europe is the trigger but (even) markets such as India,
China, there's signs of weakness," said ThomsonReuters-GFMS
managing director Neil Buxton.	
    He added: "There's still downside potential. There's
absolutely no sign that there's going to be some kind of
coordinated supply response."	
    Investors are largely betting on a Greek euro exit, given
Greek politicians who reject conditions for a bailout that is
keeping the country's finances afloat are seen likely to win
next month's election.	
    The greater worry now is contagion. 	
    Spain was also in focus, as it sold 2.49 billion euros of
shorter-dated government bonds in an auction on Thursday, with
average yields rising significantly compared with previous sales
of the paper. 	
    Copper, which rallied by more than 12 percent between the
beginning of the year and early February, has since shed almost
all of its 2012 gains, falling steeply on Wednesday to a
four-month low of $7,625.	
    "At this stage, many commodity complexes are severely
oversold. However, markets need a headline to tee off on, and so
far, there has not been much in the way of encouraging news out
of Europe. If anything, things seem to be getting worse, as the
focus now seems to be reverting away from the political deadlock
in Greece and towards the deteriorating rate situation in
Spain," said INTL FC Stone analyst Ed Meir.	
 	
    	
    COPPER INFLOWS	
    Data from the LME showed overall inflows of 2,100 tonnes of
copper into warehouses monitored by the exchange, with those in
Busan, South Korea drawing in 2,875 tonnes of the metal. 	
    Traders said China's smelters and merchants were delivering
around 110,000 tonnes of refined copper cathode to London Metal
Exchange (LME) warehouses in South Korea, in a rare hefty
outflow of inventories that could pressure copper prices.
 	
    The exports come just two weeks after the trading unit of
Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd , the country's top
producer, said a group of copper smelters as well as trading
firms would export refined copper cathodes to LME to help ease
tight global supplies and trim near-record stockpiles at home.
 	
    In other metals, aluminium was at $2,036.25 a tonne
from Wednesday's close of $2,035 a tonne while zinc 
traded at $1,888 from $1,898.	
    Nickel was at $16,999 a tonne from $17,005, tin
 was at $19,310 from $19,675 and lead traded at
$1,944.25 from $1,971.	
    	
 Metal Prices at 1400 GMT
 Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2011   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu       345.90       -1.75     -0.50     344.75      0.33
  LME Alum      2034.25       -0.75     -0.04    2020.00      0.71
  LME Cu        7633.00      -22.00     -0.29    7600.00      0.43
  LME Lead      1945.00      -26.00     -1.32    2034.00     -4.38
  LME Nickel   16956.00      -49.00     -0.29   18650.00     -9.08
  LME Tin      19320.00     -355.00     -1.80   19200.00      0.63
  LME Zinc      1885.50      -12.50     -0.66    1845.00      2.20
  SHFE Alu     16040.00      140.00     +0.88   15845.00      1.23
  SHFE Cu*     55730.00     1040.00     +1.90   55360.00      0.67
  SHFE Zin     14975.00      115.00     +0.77   14795.00      1.22
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
