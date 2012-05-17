FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper steady but near 4-mth lows, Greece crisis weighs
May 17, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper steady but near 4-mth lows, Greece crisis weighs

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* ECB stops providing some Greek banks with liquidity
    * Spanish yields up sharply, spark worries about Greek contagion
    * Lead, zinc and tin hit multi-month lows

    By Harpreet Bhal and Maytaal Angel	
    LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Copper steadied on Thursday after hitting
four-month lows the previous session, but sentiment was cautious given
worries Spain might be hard hit if Greece leaves the euro and defaults on
its debt.	
    The metal used in power and construction snapped four straight
sessions of falls but worries surrounding the euro zone debt crisis,
demand slowdown in top consumer China and the delicate state of the U.S.
economy prevented further gains.	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ended
at $7,649 a tonne, not far off a close of $7,655 on Wednesday. Metals
like lead, zinc and tin hit multi-month lows, meanwhile.	
    Worries about financial turmoil in Greece heightened earlier after
the European Central Bank said it had stopped providing liquidity to some
Greek banks that had not been successfully recapitalised. (ID:nL5E8GGJDT]	
    In addition, there were reports customers of Greek banks were moving
funds in anticipation of its exit from the euro. 	
    "Europe is the trigger but (even) markets such as India, China,
there's signs of weakness," said ThomsonReuters-GFMS managing director
Neil Buxton.	
    He added: "There's still downside potential. There's absolutely no
sign that there's going to be some kind of coordinated supply response."	
    Investors are largely betting on a Greek euro exit, given Greek
politicians who reject conditions for a bailout that is keeping the
country's finances afloat are seen likely to win next month's election.	
    The greater worry now is contagion. 	
    Spain was also in focus, as it sold 2.49 billion euros of
shorter-dated government bonds in an auction on Thursday, with average
yields rising significantly compared with previous sales of the paper.
 	
    Also weighing on sentiment, a gauge of future U.S. economic activity
fell in April for the first time in seven months and the Philadelphia Fed
business conditions index hit its lowest since September. 	
    Copper, which rallied by more than 12 percent between the beginning
of the year and early February, has since shed almost all of its 2012
gains, falling steeply on Wednesday to a four-month low of $7,625.	
    "At this stage, many commodity complexes are severely oversold.
However, markets need a headline to tee off on, and so far, there has not
been much in the way of encouraging news out of Europe. If anything,
things seem to be getting worse, as the focus now seems to be reverting
away from the political deadlock in Greece and towards the deteriorating
rate situation in Spain," said INTL FC Stone analyst Ed Meir.	
 	
    	
    COPPER INFLOWS	
    Data from the LME showed overall inflows of 2,100 tonnes of copper
into warehouses monitored by the exchange, with those in Busan, South
Korea drawing in 2,875 tonnes of the metal. 	
    Traders said China's smelters and merchants were delivering around
110,000 tonnes of refined copper cathode to London Metal Exchange (LME)
warehouses in South Korea, in a rare hefty outflow of inventories that
could pressure copper prices. 	
    The exports come just two weeks after the trading unit of Jiangxi
Copper Co Ltd , the country's top producer, said a
group of copper smelters as well as trading firms would export refined
copper cathodes to LME to help ease tight global supplies and trim
near-record stockpiles at home. 	
    In other metals, aluminium ended at $2,054 a tonne from
Wednesday's close of $2,035, while zinc closed at $1,900 a tonne
from $1,898, having hit its lowest since early January at $1,882.	
    Nickel closed at $17,195 a tonne from $17,005, tin 
ended at $19,200 from $19,675, having hit its lowest since early January
at $19,150; while lead closed at $1,927 a tonne from $1,971,
having hit its lowest since last December at $1,925.	
    	
 Metal Prices at 1626 GMT
 Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2011   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu       346.50       -1.15     -0.33     344.75      0.51
  LME Alum      2052.25       17.25     +0.85    2020.00      1.60
  LME Cu        7666.25       11.25     +0.15    7600.00      0.87
  LME Lead      1937.75      -33.25     -1.69    2034.00     -4.73
  LME Nickel   17170.00      165.00     +0.97   18650.00     -7.94
  LME Tin      19250.00     -425.00     -2.16   19200.00      0.26
  LME Zinc      1902.00        4.00     +0.21    1845.00      3.09
  SHFE Alu     16040.00      140.00     +0.88   15845.00      1.23
  SHFE Cu*     55730.00     1040.00     +1.90   55360.00      0.67
  SHFE Zin     14975.00      115.00     +0.77   14795.00      1.22
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
