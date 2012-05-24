METALS-Copper recovers from 4-1/2 month low, but seen heavy

* Copper up in mild short-covering bounce * Markets pin hopes on Chinese stimulus, policy easing * Global manufacturing disappoints; Germany weak * Coming up: Weekly Shanghai metals inventory data By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli NEW YORK/LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Copper rose 1 percent on Thursday in a mild recovery from the prior session's 4-1/2 month low, though gains were held firmly in check by a round of soft manufacturing data that continued to cloud near-term demand prospects. Prices of the red metal, which have become almost fully dependent on China's near-40 percent intake of global copper demand, managed to hold their ground despite data showing China's once-booming factories slowed further in May. Later in the day, data showed Germany's manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest pace in three years in May and the euro zone's private sector sank further into the doldrums this month as new orders shrivel, forcing firms to run down backlogs and slash workforces. . In the U.S., manufacturing growth tapered off in May as recession in parts of Europe and China's slowdown hurt exports. Also, durable goods orders rose less than expected in April as companies scaled back plans to add machinery. "There's a lot of volatility. The way the markets are set currently right now is that the fundamentals are to the negative, the trend is to the negative, but we still could get a decent short-squeeze, like today," said Sean McGillivray, vice president and head of asset allocation for Great Pacific Wealth Management in Oregon. London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper for three month delivery rose $79 or by 1.05 percent, to end at $7,610 a tonne. In New York, the COMEX July contract firmed 3.25 cents to settle at $3.4285 per lb, after dealing between $3.4045 and $3.4515. Prices of the metal are on track for a 10 percent loss this month, its weakest monthly performance since October 2011, when fears of a double-dip recession and growing doubts about a resolution of the Europe debt crisis sent the metal down almost 25 percent. Thursday's soft manufacturing data rekindled those fears, but also raised the specter of additional stimulus measures, particularly from China. "The data has been poor, even Germany is starting to get dragged down, but we think we're going to get Chinese stimulus. If you're prepared to look at the second half these are good levels to be getting in at," said Natixis head of commodities research Nic Brown. Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday China will step up policy fine-tuning to support the economy, the latest signal that Beijing will take further action to fight slowing growth. Brown added: "Near term Europe remains difficult (but) people are beginning to contemplate Europe without Greece and thinking its a step in the right direction." In currencies, the U.S. dollar climbed to a 20-month high versus the euro earlier after data showed Europe's economic woes intensifying as business confidence is undercut by talk of a Greece exiting the euro and slow progress in tackling the debt crisis. A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities, such as base metals, costlier for holders of other units. German business sentiment also dropped for the first time in seven months in May, in a sign Europe's largest economy is vulnerable to euro zone turmoil despite holding up well until now. ALUMINIUM CUTBACKS Supply also remains limited for copper as miners struggle to boost production while grades fall and labor disputes regularly disrupt production. The world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco, said its output fell 10 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 373,000 tonnes, but added that it was on target to produce 1.708 million tonnes this year. In other metals, aluminum ended up $5 at $2,015 a tonne, having earlier hit its lowest level since December at $1,968.75. China's top aluminum-producing province has idled about 700,000 tonnes of capacity in recent months, a senior industry official said, further evidence that slower growth in the world's No. 2 economy is denting the country's appetite for commodities. Adding to the Chinese cutbacks, Norsk Hydro will shut its 180,000-tonnes-per-year aluminum smelter in Australia due to low metals prices and a dismal economic outlook, the latest producer to take steps to stem losses. "When aluminum falls to these prices we start to see more and more cutbacks in production and we could see further shutdowns," said Credit Suisse analyst Ivan Szpakowski. Metal Prices at 1740 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 342.10 2.50 +0.74 343.60 -0.44 LME Alum 2015.00 5.00 +0.25 2020.00 -0.25 LME Cu 7605.00 74.00 +0.98 7600.00 0.07 LME Lead 1959.00 30.00 +1.56 2035.00 -3.73 LME Nickel 17100.00 345.00 +2.06 18710.00 -8.61 LME Tin 19970.00 445.00 +2.28 19200.00 4.01 LME Zinc 1886.00 7.00 +0.37 1845.00 2.22 SHFE Alu 15960.00 -40.00 -0.25 15845.00 0.73 SHFE Cu* 55370.00 70.00 +0.13 55360.00 0.02 SHFE Zin 14725.00 -30.00 -0.20 14795.00 -0.47 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07