METALS-Copper sinks to 2012 trough; loses 11 pct in May

* Copper posts third monthly loss; down 11 pct in May * News of IMF rescue plan for Spain limits losses * U.S. growth revised down, jobs, PMI disappoint * Coming up: China manufacturing, U.S. jobs report Friday By Chris Kelly and Susan Thomas NEW YORK/LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Copper sank on Thursday to its lowest price of 2012, slammed by a surging dollar, slower demand outlook and investor flight from risk after a raft of soft U.S. data compounded an already-fragile growth outlook linked to Europe's worsening debt and political crisis. Copper fell 11 percent in May for its third straight monthly decline and its biggest since September 2011 -- when prices plunged by nearly 25 percent. Prices of the red metal fell along with the euro, which fell to a 23-month low against the dollar on concerns about Spain and its troubled banking sector and uncertainty in front of Friday's U.S. employment report for May. But the pace of selling in copper and other commodities slowed by the midday point in New York and prices recovered a portion of their earlier losses after a Wall Street Journal story said the European department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has started discussing contingency plans for a rescue loan to Spain. "The IMF news stemmed the sellers for now ... (but) it's the same rush to cash. Cash is king right now," said George Gero, Vice President with RBC Capital Markets Global Futures in New York. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper plunged to an early-session trough at $7,403 per tonne, its lowest level since late December, before ending the day at $7,425. It was last bid at $7,475 on Wednesday. In New York, the July COMEX contract fell 2.45 cents to settle at $3.3655, after dealing between a new 5-month low at $3.3415 and $3.4055. Investors shunned risk after a batch of disappointing U.S. data, including weekly jobless claims, manufacturing in the U.S. Midwest, and a lower revision to overall economic growth pointed to a slowdown in the recovery. While there is still room for further downside pressure, some market players feel copper is closer to its bottom. "The ultimate support for copper isn't too far away ... somewhere between $3 and $3.20," said Michael K. Smith, president of T & K Futures and Options Inc. in Port St. Lucie, Florida. "I see all of this bad news factored in here probably within the next few weeks." The latest Greek polls also showed very similar support levels for parties for and against a bailout, heightening fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone. But in Ireland, opinion polls are pointing to a 'Yes' vote in a referendum on Europe's new fiscal treaty on Thursday. UNCERTAINTIES "The uncertainties in Europe are keeping everyone cautious today. There is just too much that can potentially go wrong in the region right now and no one dares to go too long," said a Shanghai-based copper investor. Traders, however, said copper prices were still supported by hopes that growth supportive policies in big metals consumer China will buoy demand. "The stimulus package this time is much less than in 2009, but it is still logical to say that the spending programmes will create more demand for copper by the end of the year," the Shanghai-based copper investor said. Metal Prices at 1748 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 336.00 -3.00 -0.88 343.60 -2.21 LME Alum 1993.50 -13.50 -0.67 2020.00 -1.31 LME Cu 7424.00 -246.00 -3.21 7600.00 -2.32 LME Lead 1921.00 -1.00 -0.05 2035.00 -5.60 LME Nickel 16230.00 -70.00 -0.43 18710.00 -13.25 LME Tin 19550.00 -220.00 -1.11 19200.00 1.82 LME Zinc 1870.00 -44.00 -2.30 1845.00 1.36 SHFE Alu 15955.00 -25.00 -0.16 15845.00 0.69 SHFE Cu* 54850.00 -660.00 -1.19 55360.00 -0.92 SHFE Zin 14775.00 -95.00 -0.64 14795.00 -0.14 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07