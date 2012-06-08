METALS-Copper drops to 6-month low on China slowdown fear

* Copper posts sixth straight weekly loss * European debt fears, slowing Chinese growth hit hard * China May copper imports expected to decline * Coming up: China CPI, trade data due over the weekend By Chris Kelly and Melanie Burton NEW YORK/LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - London copper fell Friday to its cheapest level since December and U.S. copper futures likewise sank as economic slowdown fears, amplified this week by a surprise rate cut in China and a downgrade of Spain's credit rating, weighed heavily. Copper, often viewed as a barometer of global economic health, extended its losing streak to a sixth straight week, its longest such run in two years, as investors continued to price in a deeper downshift in the global economy and a bleaker near-term demand outlook for industrial metals. "The charts suggest next support is around $7,100 (per tonne," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir, highlighting an area of technical support where the 200-week moving average comes into play. "That seems to be the late 2011 lows ... we held their twice, but if we break that, there's really nothing until the mid-$6,000's," he said. London Metal Exchange three-month copper hit an early trough at $7,233.25 a tonne, its lowest since Dec. 19, before ending off $200 at $7,295. In New York, the COMEX July contract dropped 8.55 cents or 2.5 percent to settle at $3.2850 per lb, near the bottom of its $3.2635 to $3.3685 session range. COMEX copper volumes tipped 89,000 lots in late New York business, 20 percent above the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. Copper initially rose after China on Thursday cut rates for the first time since the depths of the financial crisis. But the timing of Beijing's announcement, after markets in Asia closed on Thursday and ahead of a slew of May data releases over this weekend that includes industrial production, trade balance, and inflation figures, triggered some concern that the economic numbers be worse than expected. "The glass half-empty part of it is that their economy is slowing quite a bit more rapidly than people had expected," said Peter Buchanan, commodities analyst and senior economist at CIBC in Toronto. "But the silver lining could be that the consensus is looking for a 2 percent deceleration in their CPI ... If we get a good inflation number, that could lead some people to believe that there's further stimulus measures in the works." A Reuters poll published earlier in the week showed analyst forecasts for annual consumer price inflation in China to have retreated to 3.2 percent in May from 3.4 percent in April, comfortably below the government's 2012 target of 4 percent. Market bulls were also disappointed after neither the European Central Bank nor the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled near-term stimulus action. In Europe, bearish sentiment from the region's festering debt crisis grew on Friday after data showed German imports tumbled at their fastest rate in two years in April and its exports fell more than expected. The euro fell against the dollar, extending a slide on Friday, after a three-notch downgrade to Spain's credit rating on Thursday stoked concerns that the euro zone debt crisis was getting worse. A stronger dollar makes commodities like base metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. Senior EU officials said finance ministers of the 17-nation single currency area would hold a conference call on Saturday to discuss Spain's request for an aid package for its banks, although no figure had been set. CHINA MAY IMPORTS TO DROP Chinese trade data were expected to show a decline in copper imports as unfavorable prices and high stockpiles worked to erode demand last month. China accounts for around 40 percent of refined copper consumption, although as much as 80 percent of imports are not used immediately by industry but by investors as collateral to secure cheaper loans. "While we are looking for a technical rally going into the weekend, we would stay calm as there remain many issues on the table which will serve to cap prices in the medium term," RBC Capital said in a note. In other metals, tin fell $250 to end at $19,700 a tonne. A lack of nearby supply has propelled cash prices to the highest in nearly two years against the three months contract, trading at a premium of $80 . Metal Prices at 1817 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 329.55 -7.50 -2.23 343.60 -4.09 LME Alum 1984.00 -8.00 -0.40 2020.00 -1.78 LME Cu 7295.00 -200.00 -2.67 7600.00 -4.01 LME Lead 1901.50 -15.50 -0.81 2035.00 -6.56 LME Nickel 16905.00 310.00 +1.87 18710.00 -9.65 LME Tin 19695.00 -255.00 -1.28 19200.00 2.58 LME Zinc 1867.00 -42.00 -2.20 1845.00 1.19 SHFE Alu 15875.00 -5.00 -0.03 15845.00 0.19 SHFE Cu* 53330.00 -620.00 -1.15 55360.00 -3.67 SHFE Zin 14685.00 -25.00 -0.17 14795.00 -0.74 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07