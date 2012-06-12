METALS-Copper lower; traders sidelined by nerves

* Copper underperforms stronger euro, equities * COMEX volatility hits December highs * Investors stay cautious ahead of Greek elections By Susan Thomas and Josephine Mason LONDON/NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - Copper drifted slightly lower on Tuesday, treading water after Monday's stellar gains as skittish investors lingered on the sidelines amid fresh concerns about the bailout of Spain's banks and ahead of critical elections in crisis-ridden Greece, traders said. Prices steadied after wild swings in recent sessions as traders digested conflicting signals out of China, the world's largest metal consumer, with Beijing's shock interest rate cut, its first since the global economic crisis, contrasting with encouraging import data showing almost 12-percent growth in May. Facing those headwinds and renewed fears of a euro-zone contagion after Spanish bond yields hit record highs, traders preferred to sit out of the market for fear of eroding demand for industrial metals used in construction and manufacturing. Conditions in the broader commodities market were torrid as Brent crude plunged to 16-month lows. Gold was a stand-out winner as investors fled to safety. "The market's been trying to look for direction. It's between slowing China and unbelievably slowing Europe," said Frank McGhee of Integrated Brokerage Services LLC. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange settled at $7,395.5 per tonne in the official session, down about $25, or 0.33 percent, from the previous day's close. Prices rallied 1.7 percent on Monday, its largest one-day gain since mid-April, on initial euphoria about the $125 billion Spanish bank bailout. That enthusiasm soon faded as despair about the debt crisis returned to the fore. In New York, the COMEX July contract settled down 0.22 percent at $3.3355 per lb, after trying and failing to break above $3.36. The red metal garnered some technical support around $3.30 per lb although there is little technical resistance to prevent a drop to as low as $3.05 per lb if market conditions deteriorate, traders said. Low volumes and nervous sentiment have pushed volatility to levels last seen in mid-December, when markets were roiled by fund redemptions and a selloff by banks seeking to shore up their cash levels ahead of the year-end. The physical market in North America was even quieter than derivatives, with consumers content with their meager stock levels and hand-to-mouth buying ahead of the traditional summer slowdown, traders have lamented. GREECE Investors were cautious ahead of the June 17 Greek election which might determine the future of the country and of the whole euro zone. "Copper will not make much progress, it will stall ahead of the Greek election," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, an analyst at VTB. "People will take it easy until then." Concerns that the Greek election return parties opposed to its current bailout plan and force a disorderly exit from the euro zone were rekindled by a report that EU officials were considering ways to manage the fallout. "Due to the lack of technical momentum, we think sideways trading will be the most likely outcome ahead of the Greek elections," Credit Suisse said in a research note. Other metals were lower with the exception of tin, which settled at $19,600 per tonne in the official session, up from $19,500 at Monday's close. Zinc dipped to $1,882 per tonne in the officials from $1,890 while lead eased to $1,905 from $1,914. Aluminum was at $1,965.50, down from $1972.5, and nickel settled at $17,200, down from $17,325, on the same basis. Metal Prices at 1955 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 334.50 0.20 +0.06 343.60 -2.65 LME Alum 1967.50 -5.00 -0.25 2020.00 -2.60 LME Cu 7395.00 -25.00 -0.34 7600.00 -2.70 LME Lead 1895.00 -19.00 -0.99 2035.00 -6.88 LME Nickel 17150.00 -175.00 -1.01 18710.00 -8.34 LME Tin 19675.00 175.00 +0.90 19200.00 2.47 LME Zinc 1879.00 -11.00 -0.58 1845.00 1.84 SHFE Alu 15865.00 -65.00 -0.41 15845.00 0.13 SHFE Cu* 53940.00 -660.00 -1.21 55360.00 -2.57 SHFE Zin 14735.00 -120.00 -0.81 14795.00 -0.41 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07