METALS-Copper on track to end 6-wk losing streak; Greece eyed
#Funds News
June 15, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper on track to end 6-wk losing streak; Greece eyed

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Central banks ready to act if Greece roils markets
    * Euro hovers near 3-week high before Greek election
    * Hong Kong Exchange to buy LME for $2.2 billion

    By Maytaal Angel and Carrie Ho	
    LONDON/SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - London copper climbed more
than 1 percent on Friday, on track for its first weekly rise in seven
weeks on hopes central banks will inject liquidity should the results
of weekend elections in Greece unleash havoc in financial markets.  	
    Another set of weak U.S. economic data also raised hopes the
Federal Reserve would be more open to support a slowing economy, a
move that would support risk assets, weigh on the dollar and  make
dollar-priced metals cheaper for non-U.S. investors.	
    The euro hovered below three-week highs against the dollar, though
analysts warned its bounce could prove short lived given Spain's
elevated borrowing costs and the risk of contagion to Italy, the euro
zone's third largest economy. 	
    "It seems markets are positioning for the Fed to announce some
form of quantitative easing. You need a weaker dollar, that's the only
reason metals will pick up. Markets already assume Greece will be out
of the euro at some point," said Citi analyst David Wilson.	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.75
percent to $7,476 a tonne by 1103 GMT from a close of $7,420. 	
    It is up for a second straight day, and headed for a gain of
around 2.5 percent for the week.  	
    European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said earlier the euro
zone economy faces serious risks and no inflation threat, in comments
that heightened expectations the ECB could cut interest rates or take
other policy action soon. 	
    Spanish and Italian bond yields fell thanks to G20 comments that
central banks from major economies stand ready to provide liquidity
and prevent a credit squeeze should Greece exit the euro zone after
the weekend elections. 	
    Expectations of more monetary stimulus were also boosted by a
British plan to flood its economy with cash, and by hopes that weak
U.S. jobless and consumer price data on Thursday will spur the Federal
Reserve could ease monetary policy further. 	
    "Base metals has been caught in a malaise caused by the European
crisis followed by somewhat slowing growth in China and the US. We
look for more sideways down action as we head through the summer.
Overall, our expectation is these depressed prices will however prove
to be good value as we head into year end," said RBC Capital Markets
in a note. 	
    In industry news, the Hong Kong stock exchange agreed to pay 1.4
billion pounds ($2.18 billion) to buy the LME, in a deal that gives
Asia's largest bourse a much needed entry into a commodity trading
platform, and brings LME members closer to China, the world's biggest
metals buyer.  	
      	
    TWIDDLING THUMBS  	
    In China, efforts may be underway to roll out more policies to
stimulate growth, including more interest rate cuts, although a costly
stimulus budget may not be on the cards.      	
    China's spot copper demand has improved from previous months, but
remained at low levels, traders said.  	
    "There's nothing much happening lately. No one really wants to buy
and no one really wants to sell. We are twiddling thumbs here," said a
Shanghai-based physical trader.    	
    Copper has fallen more than 14 percent from its 2012 peak of
$8,765 touched in February.  	
    Deterring producers from selling are the low spot treatment and
refining charges (TC/RC), or fees paid by miners to smelters to turn
their concentrate into refined metal.      	
    "Spot copper TC/RC in Shanghai has been hovering around $30-$40
per tonne and 3-4 cents per lb for a few months now. It is extremely
low and smelters' profits are squeezed by this along with lower
refined copper prices. They have less incentive to sell now," the
physical trader said.  	
    In other metals traded, soldering metal tin dipped 0.10
percent to $19,606 a tonne from $19,625, while zinc, used in
galvanizing rose 0.29 percent to $1,897.50 from $1,892.	
    Battery material lead rose 0.49 percent to $1,929.50 from
$1,920, aluminium fell 0.01 percent to $1,953.75 from $1,954,
while stainless-steel ingredient nickel rose 0.92 percent to
$16,788 from $16,635.	
     China's top aluminium producing province of Henan may subsidise
electricity used by loss-making smelters in a bid to spur local
growth, a tactic other provinces could adopt, helping to keep
production strong and limiting imports.   	
     	
 Metal Prices at 1106 GMT
 Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2009   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu       338.20        2.75     +0.82     334.65      1.06
  LME Alum      1952.00       -2.00     -0.10    2230.00    -12.47
  LME Cu        7480.00       60.00     +0.81    7375.00      1.42
  LME Lead         0.00    -1920.00   -100.00    2432.00   -100.00
  LME Nickel   16630.00       -5.00     -0.03   18525.00    -10.23
  LME Tin          0.00   -19625.00   -100.00   16950.00   -100.00
  LME Zinc      1891.00       -1.00     -0.05    2560.00    -26.13
  SHFE Alu     15875.00       20.00     +0.13   17160.00     -7.49
  SHFE Cu*     55290.00      960.00     +1.77   59900.00     -7.70
  SHFE Zin     14880.00      110.00     +0.74   21195.00    -29.79
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
