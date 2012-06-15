FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
June 15, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper up 3 pct on the week ahead of Greek vote

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Central banks ready to act if Greece roils markets
    * Hong Kong Exchange to buy LME for $2.2 billion
    * Aluminum sinks to lowest since July 2010
    * Coming up: Greek election results Sunday

    By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Friday, posting its
first weekly gain in the past seven, boosted by assurances that the world's
central banks stand ready to stabilize markets if Greek election results this
weekend cause any financial upheaval.	
    Copper ignored another batch of soft economic numbers out of the United
States, which showed consumer sentiment drop to a six-month low in early June,
and instead rose in tandem with other risk assets like the euro and U.S.
equities on the prospects of a coordinated global response to Greece's election
outcome.  	
    "The coordinated bank events are absolutely what is helping to lift prices.
You'll also see that if the Greeks play ball, metals will also find some
support," analyst Nic Brown of Natixis said.	
    "(But) if you look at what happened with the bailout for Spanish banks a few
weeks ago, you get a wave of euphoria on a Monday morning that fizzles out by
Friday. All in all, you probably wouldn't want to be short going into this
weekend."	
    London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper rose $90.50 to finish
at $7,510.50 a tonne.	
    For the week, the red metal is up nearly 3 percent.	
    In New York, the COMEX July contract firmed 2.90 cents to settle at
$3.3835 per lb, after dealing between $3.3575 and $3.4090.	
    COMEX copper volumes slowed ahead of the Greek election results with 59,000
lots traded in late New York business -- more than 20 percent below the 30-day
norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.	
    Bucking the firmer trend across the base metals complex Friday was aluminum
, which fell to its cheapest level in nearly two years on the
increasingly bearish prospects of a glut in global supply and softer demand.	
    Central banks from Tokyo to London prepared for any turmoil from Greece's
election on Sunday, with the European Central Bank hinting at an interest rate
cut and Britain set to open its coffers. 	
    Officials from the G20 told Reuters on Thursday that the top central banks
stood ready to stabilize markets by providing liquidity if the election result
causes financial upheaval. 	
    "The G20 came out and said they'll be ready with their fire hose of
liquidity if there's a problem ... copper is one of those assets that instantly
benefits from this," said Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity research
at Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago.	
    U.S. data, while gloomy, set the stage for another possible round of easing
and helped underpin copper prices. While consumer sentiment fell, manufacturing
output contracted in May for the second time in three months -- latest signs
that the American economy could be cooling.    	
    In industry news, the Hong Kong stock exchange agreed to pay 1.4 billion
pounds ($2.2 billion) to buy the LME in a deal that gives Asia's largest bourse
a much needed entry into a commodities trading platform and brings LME members
closer to China, the world's biggest metals buyer.  	
      	
    TWIDDLING THUMBS  	
    In China, efforts may be under way to roll out more policies to stimulate
growth, including more interest rate cuts, although a costly stimulus budget may
not be in the cards.      	
    China's spot copper demand has improved from previous months but remains at
low levels, traders said.	
    The rally in copper prices appears to have blunted China demand, Standard
Bank said.	
    "After trading at a premium to the SHFE front month for much of the past
couple of weeks, the rally in prices has seen physical copper in China trade at
a discount to the spot SHFE contract," it said in a note.	
    Europe's biggest copper producer, Aurubis, said softer growth
rates in China were to be expected and the country's demand for raw materials
like copper is unlikely to be as strong as in previous years. 	
    Copper has fallen by more than 14 percent from its 2012 peak of $8,765
touched in February.  	
    In other metals, aluminium ended down $21 at $1,933 a tonne, having
earlier hit its lowest since July 2010 at $1,927.50.	
    China's top aluminium producing province of Henan may subsidise electricity
used by loss-making smelters in a bid to spur local growth, a tactic other
provinces could adopt, helping to keep production strong and limiting imports.
 	
    	
 Metal Prices at 1819 GMT
                                                                  
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2011   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu       341.80        6.35     +1.89     343.60     -0.52
  LME Alum      1933.00      -21.00     -1.07    2020.00     -4.31
  LME Cu        7510.00       90.00     +1.21    7600.00     -1.18
  LME Lead      1923.00        3.00     +0.16    2035.00     -5.50
  LME Nickel   16845.00      210.00     +1.26   18710.00     -9.97
  LME Tin      19700.00       75.00     +0.38   19200.00      2.60
  LME Zinc      1903.00       11.00     +0.58    1845.00      3.14
  SHFE Alu     15875.00       20.00     +0.13   15845.00      0.19
  SHFE Cu*     55290.00      960.00     +1.77   55360.00     -0.13
  SHFE Zin     14880.00      110.00     +0.74   14795.00      0.57
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

