CORRECTED-METALS-Copper gives up gains as Greek election relief fades

(Corrects size of Spanish economy in first paragraph to fifth largest in Europe instead of third largest) * All LME base metals fall into the red * Optimism evaporates after Greek election result * Spanish yields above 7 percent as concerns linger * Group of 20 Summit in Mexico on Monday, Tuesday By Maytaal Angel and Eric Onstad LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Monday, reversing after touching a three-week high early in the day, as relief that pro-bailout parties in Greece won a slim majority soon turned sour and the investor focus turned to debt and banking problems in Spain, Europe's fifth-largest economy. All major base metals on the London Metal Exchange slipped into negative territory with the fading of a burst of optimism, which followed a narrow election victory on Sunday by Greece's centre-right New Democracy party, which will try to form a coalition to back the international bailout and stay in the euro zone. "In the short term it's hard to see how there's going to be a convincing rally with all of the ongoing macro problems overhanging the market. It's so much driven by the changes in sentiment for Greek elections, French elections, the Fed meeting coming up," said analyst Wiktor Bielski at VTB Capital in London. In a sign investors remained wary, Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose above 7 percent, the approximate level at which Greece, Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek international bailouts. Benchmark three-month copper on the LME fell 0.17 percent to $7,498 a tonne by 1508 GMT after earlier jumping to a session peak of $7,615 a tonne, its highest since May 30. Copper has shed 12 percent since the beginning of May but has recovered from a 2012 low of $7,233.25 touched on June 8. Doubts remained whether the new Greek government can turn to further austerity measures with the economy already into a fifth year of deep recession. Meanwhile, both Spanish and Italian government borrowing costs are seen as unsustainable, and in the United States further gloomy data on industrial output and consumer sentiment has added to signs the economy's recovery is on shaky ground. "We need to get economic growth ticking up. Europe is in recession, in the U.S. we have weakening data and we have slowing growth in China. We need to see a supply response. We're going into the summer lull, so there's potential for weakness across the space," said Ni c k Moore, head of commodity research at RBS. The spate of weak data will keep investors looking for more clues on the chances of a third round of quantitative easing at the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week. BEARS STILL LURKING In a sign the bears still lurked, the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed funds had extended their bearish copper bets last week, turning in their largest net short holding since March 2009. Also weighing on the metal, demand from China, the world's top copper consumer, has been sluggish along with its overall economy, pushing down copper prices to a 2012 low of $7,233.25 in early June. "Whenever we get a respite from macroeconomics, we turn to fundamentals and worry about sluggish Chinese copper demand. But these rallies do give investors some shorting opportunities," said Orient Futures derivatives director Andy Du. "Copper's longer term outlook seems bearish but with strong support seen at $7,200," he added. All eyes are on a Group of 20 summit in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday, which many expect will result in the world's major economies agreeing on new crisis-fighting loans to the International Monetary Fund. In other metals traded, aluminium, used in packaging and transport, edged down 0.4 percent to $1,926 compared to Friday, when it hit $1,925.25, its lowest since July 2010. The metal, which is in chronic oversupply, is under pressure from news that China's top aluminium producing province of Henan may subsidise electricity used by loss-making smelters in a bid to spur local growth. Other provinces might adopt the tactic too, helping to keep production strong and limiting imports. Elsewhere, zinc shed 0.9 percent at $1,887, with the premium for nearby or cash material over the three-month price near its highest in three and a half years, indicating tight nearby supply. The global zinc and lead markets were in surplus by 121,000 tonnes and 22,000 tonnes respectively in the first four months of the year, a monthly bulletin from Lisbon-based International Lead and Zinc Study Group showed. Soldering metal tin lost 0.96 percent to $19,511 a tonne, battery material lead shed 0.94 percent to $1,905, while stainless-steel ingredient nickel fell 0.16 percent to $16,798. Metal Prices at 1508 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 338.65 0.30 +0.09 344.75 -1.77 LME Alum 1925.00 -8.00 -0.41 2020.00 -4.70 LME Cu 7498.25 -12.25 -0.16 7600.00 -1.34 LME Lead 1903.25 -19.75 -1.03 2034.00 -6.43 LME Nickel 16780.00 -45.00 -0.27 18650.00 -10.03 LME Tin 19510.00 -190.00 -0.96 19200.00 1.61 LME Zinc 1887.00 -17.00 -0.89 1845.00 2.28 SHFE Alu 15800.00 -75.00 -0.47 15845.00 -0.28 SHFE Cu* 55210.00 140.00 +0.25 55360.00 -0.27 SHFE Zin 14980.00 70.00 +0.47 14795.00 1.25 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Editing by James Jukwey and Jane Baird)