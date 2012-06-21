METALS-New York copper retreats to 2-week low

* ShFE copper stocks up 6,941 tonnes * Copper down more than 12 pct so far this quarter By Melanie Burton and Josephine Mason LONDON/NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Copper retreated to two-week lows in New York o n Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes of aggressive stimulus spending to help revive the economy, with slow factory activity in China and Europe raising fears about the outlook for economic growth and metals demand. The red metal was dragged lower by a 4-percent drop in crude oil and underperformed U.S. equity markets and the euro which was down just over 1 percent against the dollar. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,341 from a close of $7,545 a tonne on Wednesday. Prices earlier hit the lowest in a week at $7,335 a tonne and have tumbled more than 12 percent this quarter and are now down 3 percent for the year. In New York, COMEX's July contract the July contract settled 8.95 cents lower at $3.298 per lb, close to and intraday low and its weakest level since June 8. This was a drop of 2.64 percent from $3.3865 a day earlier, its largest daily fall since early April when notes from the Fed meeting had quashed hopes that the authorities would take steps to help reignite the world's largest economy. On Wednesday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke chose to extend bond buying, dubbed "Operation Twist", rather than implementing a third round of quantitative easing which could bolster demand for the red metals. Gloomy data accompanied the news. The U.S. central bank lowered growth and employment forecasts for 2012 and 2013, but did say it would consider more stimulus measures if the situation worsened. The U.S. copper market is on course for another week of losses, having fallen over 2.5 percent so far this week. Reflecting deepening despair over the stalemate in Europe over the debt crisis and weakening demand for the red metal with high stockpiles in China, prices have dropped every week except one since the start of May. Adding to the downbeat sentiment in markets was data showing Chinese and European factory activity slowing. "There were some hopes that the Fed would take further aggressive measures (to stimulate the economy) and the market has been disappointed," said Ross Strachan, economist at Capital Economics. "Meanwhile, the decline in Chinese PMIs is also weighing on the market as it underpins just how weak things have been in China." In Europe, preliminary manufacturing and service sector data across the 17-nation euro area showed the downturn in the private sector was becoming entrenched as falling orders and rising unemployment hit confidence. In China, the world's largest copper consumer, the factory sector shrank for an eighth straight month in June as export orders sentiment hit its weakest level since early 2009, according to a survey indicating its economic trough may extend well into the third quarter. "For China it shows (June's) interest rate cut hasn't really filtered through to industry, although we do think this loosening of policy will lead to a recovery in demand in China later in the year," strategist Nikos Kavalis of RBS said. "Even though the China figures were unspectacular, the market is by no means terrible. We are nowhere near where we were after 2008, and this is also reflected in prices that still offer pretty nice margins for producers." Worsening demand expectations also hurt other metals, with aluminium hitting a new two-year low, lead at its cheapest since October and zinc and tin falling to around six-month lows. SHANGHAI STOCKS RISE A weekly inventory report of copper stocks held in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), released a day early due to a holiday on Friday in China, showed a net build of 6,941 tonnes. A steep fall in LME copper prices to six-month lows helped narrow the price differential between Chinese and international copper prices, burnishing the allure for local traders to export unwanted inventory. In May, China exported 102,375 tonnes of copper, mostly to South Korea, in part because of stuttering local demand. Aluminium closed 1.8 percent lower at $1,870, tin 2.1 percent lower at $18,800 and zinc ended at $1,824, down 2.3 percent. Lead closed at $1,827, off 2.9 percent and nickel 4.4 percent lower at $16,450. Metal Prices at 1657 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 330.55 -8.20 -2.42 343.60 -3.80 LME Alum 1870.00 -35.00 -1.84 2020.00 -7.43 LME Cu 7341.00 -204.00 -2.70 7600.00 -3.41 LME Lead 1827.00 -55.00 -2.92 2035.00 -10.22 LME Nickel 16450.00 -750.00 -4.36 18710.00 -12.08 LME Tin 18800.00 -400.00 -2.08 19200.00 -2.08 LME Zinc 1824.00 -43.00 -2.30 1845.00 -1.14 SHFE Alu 15560.00 -195.00 -1.24 15845.00 -1.80 SHFE Cu* 54350.00 -870.00 -1.58 55360.00 -1.82 SHFE Zin 14630.00 -300.00 -2.01 14795.00 -1.12 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07