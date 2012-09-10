METALS-Copper hits four-month high on U.S., China stimulus hopes

* Copper breaks above $8,000/T for first time since May * Chances of QE3 in Sept up after U.S. payrolls data-poll * China copper imports fall 2.9 pct in August from July * Coming up: U.S. international trade balance Tuesday By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Copper rose to its highest level in four months on Monday, driven by the increased likelihood of more economic stimulus in China and the United States, two of the world's top consumers of the metal. Building on Friday's nearly 4 percent surge, copper prices pushed higher in relatively stronger volumes, after weaker import and industrial production data over the weekend from China reinforced expectations that Beijing will soon adjust policies to lift an economy mired in its softest period of growth in three years. In the United States, disappointing employment numbers last week increased the chances that the Federal Reserve will move this week to launch another round of bond buybacks, known as quantitative easing (QE), to stimulate the world's largest economy, according to a Reuters poll. "I think they're going to announce some sort of new program, whether it's another round of QE or whether it's another Twist," said Zachary Oxman, managing director with TrendMax in Encinitas, California. The Fed's "Operation Twist" was a policy last year that involved selling short-term Treasuries and buying longer-term bonds. "The Fed certainly does not back out or lighten up here," said Oxman. "If anything, they step on the accelerator. We are in an election year and have a current president who, for all intents and purposes, really needs to get this economy moving. There's more QE coming." COMEX copper for December delivery rose 4.35 cents, or more than 1 percent, to settle at $3.6885 per lb, after dealing between $3.6330 and $3.70, its priciest level since May 10. COMEX trading volumes topped 59,500 lots in late New York business, more than a third above the 30-day average, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. Over at the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper broke above the psychological $8,000-per-tonne level for the first time since May 14, ending $8,068 a tonne, up $78. Gains were seen across the wider base metals complex, pushing aluminum , lead, zinc and tin all to four-month highs. The day began with investors reacting to weekend data showing China's copper imports down 2.9 percent in August from July, hit by sluggish downstream order books and lower financing demand. A separate report showed Chinese industrial output ran at its slowest rate in 39 months. The Chinese data "highlight the continued weakness in demand in the largest global consumer of commodities," said Ross Strachan, economist at Capital Economics. "Markets have taken some comfort from the increased likelihood of additional stimulus measures," he said. "However, we would caution that any policy loosening may only alleviate some of the problems rather than lead to a rapid rebound." On Friday, the Chinese government announced a $150 billion infrastructure building program, while a media report on Sunday said it would provide subsidies worth $2.2 billion to buyers of energy-efficient computers and air-conditioners. CRUNCH WEEK FOR EUROPE Limiting the gains in copper, the euro fell for the first time in four days against the dollar, and global stocks dipped ahead of a German constitutional court ruling on the euro zone's new bailout fund, Dutch elections and potential new Fed stimulus. A weaker euro makes dollar-priced metals costlier for European investors. The euro zone is entering a dangerous week, strewn with potential landmines, in a more optimistic mood after investors welcomed a European Central Bank plan to prevent a breakup of the single currency. Madrid intends to discuss conditions attached to the ECB's bond-buying plan with euro zone finance ministers this week, Greece is gearing up for talks with its lenders, and EU finance ministers are due to meet Sept. 14-15. "Hopes for additional monetary easing apparently trump weak economic data in the current environment," Credit Suisse said in a note. "In this context, this week's Fed meeting will be a major event risk. The announcement of further easing could trigger additional price gains - particularly for metals." Commodities trader Glencore laid out its sweetened $36 billion all-share bid for miner Xstrata on Monday, warning it would not raise the offer again. Metal Prices at 1802 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 368.30 3.80 +1.04 343.60 7.19 LME Alum 2060.00 85.00 +4.30 2020.00 1.98 LME Cu 8067.00 77.00 +0.96 7600.00 6.14 LME Lead 2118.00 26.00 +1.24 2035.00 4.08 LME Nickel 16770.00 270.00 +1.64 18710.00 -10.37 LME Tin 20550.00 825.00 +4.18 19200.00 7.03 LME Zinc 2015.00 45.00 +2.28 1845.00 9.21 SHFE Alu 15740.00 115.00 +0.74 15845.00 -0.66 SHFE Cu* 58140.00 1470.00 +2.59 55360.00 5.02 SHFE Zin 15335.00 315.00 +2.10 14795.00 3.65 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07